Garmin D2 Mach 1 has been unveiled as the company's latest smartwatch specifically designed for pilots and aviation enthusiasts. The Garmin watch comes with a battery life of up to 11 days and carries features including weather alerts and horizontal situation indicator (HSI) to help aviators both in and out of the cockpit. Other highlights of the Garmin D2 Mach 1 include an AMOLED display with touch support, built-in heart rate monitor, and support for multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS for more accurate GPS positioning.

Garmin D2 Mach 1 price

Garmin D2 Mach 1 price has been set at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 90,900) for an Oxford Brown leather band option or $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 98,400) for a Vented Titanium bracelet variant. Both models come with a trial subscription of the Garmin Pilot app and are now available for purchase in the US. Details about the pricing and availability of the smartwatch in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Garmin D2 Mach 1 specifications

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 features a 1.3-inch (416x416 pixels) always-on AMOLED display that is available with a build made of sapphire and titanium materials. The smartwatch also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be used to store music files for offline playback. It is equipped with GPS along with multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support as well as direct-to navigation. The latter allows pilots to navigate straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide aeronautical database. Aviators can also use the preloaded Nearest function to activate a direct course to a nearby airport.

To make the flight experience easy, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 includes aviation alerts like time, distance, altitude and a fuel timer. The smartwatch also offers aviation weather reports, including METARs and TAFs to let pilots see winds, visibility, and barometric pressure before taking off from the airport.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 is also claimed to be capable enough to track flights on takeoff and then transfer the date, duration, and total flight time and route to the flyGarmin.com logbook.

In case of an emergency, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 is claimed to provide details including the best glide speed, estimated glide distance, and glide time. Pilots can also set customisable notifications for new METAR and TAF reports to stay alerted if destination airport conditions change or crosswind components exceed a threshold.

Garmin has equipped the smartwatch with an array of sensors including an accelerometer and gyroscope that help provide fitness and health tracking features. These include heart rate and sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO2) tracking, and Body Battery energy monitoring. The watch is, though, not a certified medical device and is not meant for diagnosis or monitoring any medical conditions. There are also activity tracking features to track various gym activities, cardio workouts, cycling, swimming, and yoga.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 can be paired with an Apple iPhone or an Android smartphone. It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

When using the Fly activity that includes GPS and Pulse Ox features, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 is rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. The smartwatch in its regular use can, however, last for up to 11 days on a single charge. It measures 47x47x14.5mm and weighs 70 grams (with the wristband).