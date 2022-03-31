Technology News
loading

Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator Smartwatch With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, Enhanced GPS Navigation Launched

Garmin D2 Mach 1 price starts at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 90,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2022 12:01 IST
Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator Smartwatch With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, Enhanced GPS Navigation Launched

Photo Credit: Honor

Garmin D2 Mach 1 carries an always-on AMOLED display with touch support

Highlights
  • Garmin D2 Mach 1 is available for purchase in the US
  • The new Garmin smartwatch comes with weather alerts for pilots
  • Garmin D2 Mach 1 comes in two distinct variants

Garmin D2 Mach 1 has been unveiled as the company's latest smartwatch specifically designed for pilots and aviation enthusiasts. The Garmin watch comes with a battery life of up to 11 days and carries features including weather alerts and horizontal situation indicator (HSI) to help aviators both in and out of the cockpit. Other highlights of the Garmin D2 Mach 1 include an AMOLED display with touch support, built-in heart rate monitor, and support for multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS for more accurate GPS positioning.

Garmin D2 Mach 1 price

Garmin D2 Mach 1 price has been set at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 90,900) for an Oxford Brown leather band option or $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 98,400) for a Vented Titanium bracelet variant. Both models come with a trial subscription of the Garmin Pilot app and are now available for purchase in the US. Details about the pricing and availability of the smartwatch in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Garmin D2 Mach 1 specifications

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 features a 1.3-inch (416x416 pixels) always-on AMOLED display that is available with a build made of sapphire and titanium materials. The smartwatch also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be used to store music files for offline playback. It is equipped with GPS along with multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support as well as direct-to navigation. The latter allows pilots to navigate straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide aeronautical database. Aviators can also use the preloaded Nearest function to activate a direct course to a nearby airport.

To make the flight experience easy, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 includes aviation alerts like time, distance, altitude and a fuel timer. The smartwatch also offers aviation weather reports, including METARs and TAFs to let pilots see winds, visibility, and barometric pressure before taking off from the airport.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 is also claimed to be capable enough to track flights on takeoff and then transfer the date, duration, and total flight time and route to the flyGarmin.com logbook.

In case of an emergency, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 is claimed to provide details including the best glide speed, estimated glide distance, and glide time. Pilots can also set customisable notifications for new METAR and TAF reports to stay alerted if destination airport conditions change or crosswind components exceed a threshold.

Garmin has equipped the smartwatch with an array of sensors including an accelerometer and gyroscope that help provide fitness and health tracking features. These include heart rate and sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO2) tracking, and Body Battery energy monitoring. The watch is, though, not a certified medical device and is not meant for diagnosis or monitoring any medical conditions. There are also activity tracking features to track various gym activities, cardio workouts, cycling, swimming, and yoga.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 can be paired with an Apple iPhone or an Android smartphone. It comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

When using the Fly activity that includes GPS and Pulse Ox features, the Garmin D2 Mach 1 is rated to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. The smartwatch in its regular use can, however, last for up to 11 days on a single charge. It measures 47x47x14.5mm and weighs 70 grams (with the wristband).

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Garmin D2 Mach 1

Garmin D2 Mach 1

Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin D2 Mach 1 price, Garmin D2 Mach 1 specifications, Garmin D2 Mach 1, Garmin
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Partners With Nifty Gateway to Develop NFT Platform Specially Optimised for Smart TVs
Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator Smartwatch With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, Enhanced GPS Navigation Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  2. Poco X4 Pro 5G First Impressions: This Looks Very Familiar
  3. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Debut: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Storage Variants Leaked
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin D2 Mach 1 Aviator Smartwatch With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, Enhanced GPS Navigation Launched
  2. Samsung Partners With Nifty Gateway to Develop NFT Platform Specially Optimised for Smart TVs
  3. Giga-Casting and Robots: How Volkswagen's Trinity Aims to Catch Up With Tesla
  4. Infinix Hot 12i Live Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Teased to Start at Rs. 36,990 by Amazon India
  6. Google Says Russian Hackers Targeted NATO, Eastern European Militaries
  7. Crypto Price Charts See Minor Losses, Bitcoin Remains Close to $48,000-Mark Regardless
  8. TweetDeck May Soon Become a Paid Twitter Blue Feature
  9. Google Cuts Racy Results by 30 Percent for Searches Like 'Latina Teenager'
  10. House of the Dragon Release Date: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Premieres August 22 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.