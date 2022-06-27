Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch lineup was launched in India on Monday. The latest range comes in different sizes with two designs — Machine and Stella. The former comes in a 45mm dial size with three colour options. The Stella model features a smaller 40.5mm dial and offers three colourways. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches feature a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and heart rate sensor. The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid wearables offer Amazon Alexa support and feature customisable watchfaces with interchangeable bands.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid price in India, availability

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range costs Rs. 17,633 for the leather and silicone strap variants in India. The bracelet style variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,173. The smartwatch will be available for purchase via Fossil's official website and retail stores starting today. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine is available in Black, Silver or Smoke colour options, while the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Stella, is available in Black, Rose Gold and Silver colour options.

Both are available in a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap options. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine can be purchased in a brushed strap option as well. Additionally, they are available with multiple 24mm and 18mm interchangeable strap and bracelets options respectively.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid specifications

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches have a circular dial and they come in 45mm and 40.5mm dial sizes. They offer 16MB of onboard storage and sport three side-mounted buttons for navigation.

The new range comes with built-in Amazon Alexa that can be accessed via a dedicated microphone for hands-free assistance. The wearable will display Alexa's response on the screen. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid offer blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate tracking along with an accelerometer. The new models are powered by the Fossil Q Intel Atom processors, a considerable downgrade from the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch's Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor.

The new lineup comes with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and offers alerts for calendar, social media, text, email and alarm among others. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range is 3 ATM water-resistant as well.

Fossil has also redesigned its smartwatch companion app — Fossil Smartwatches with more personalisation options. The new at-a-glance metrics in the updated app will show an overview of activity, workouts and health metrics on one screen. The wearables support multiple watch faces that can be customised via the Fossil Smartwatch app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone.

The battery of Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid battery is said to last up to two weeks on a single charge depending on style and usage.