Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale has some great deals, if you are looking to purchase a smartwatch, fitness band, or any other wearable. During this sale that ends on September 30, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Flipkart is offering wearables from brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and more at discounted prices. Here is our pick of some of the best deals currently live on smartwatches and other wearables.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular (Rs. 42,999)

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular is being offered at a 15 percent discount during the sale which reduces its price to Rs. 42,999. This smartwatch has a 41mm OLED Retina touch display. It features a blood oxygen sensor and an optical heart rate sensor. It is said to have a battery life of up to 18 hours and a charging time of around 1.5 hours. This smartwatch runs on watchOS 8 and features 32GB of internal storage.

By now at: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 50,900)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Rs. 9,999)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, sporting a 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display, supports Bluetooth calling functionality. This smartwatch is claimed to have a battery life of up to 40 hours. It includes an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen tracker. Flipkart is offering a whopping 66 percent discount on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Amazfit T-Rex Pro (Rs. 7,999)

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with an Always-On Display feature. The available 55 percent discount has brought its price down to Rs. 7,999. This smartwatch includes the ExerSense workout recognition algorithm that can automatically recognise eight sports modes. Its 390mAh battery is said to provide up to 18 days of backup.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Fire-Boltt Nucleus (Rs. 3,799)

Flipkart is offering this smartwatch at a reduced price tag of Rs. 3,799, thanks to a 76 percent discount. The Fire-Boltt Nucleus features a 1.78-inch AMOLED touch display with an Always-On Display feature. It comes with an inbuilt voice assistant and supports Bluetooth calling functionality. This Fire-Boltt smartwatch has IP67-rated water and dust-resistant design. It also features over 120 sports modes, including cricket, kabaddi, and more.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Ambrane Wise Eon (Rs. 1,299)

The Ambrane Wise Eon features a 1.69-inch smooth-touch LucidDisplay with 450 nits of peak brightness. It is packed with 24/7 Health Monitoring features like blood oxygen tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. The smartwatch is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Ambrane claims that its battery can last for up to 10 days per charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Realme Band 2 (Rs. 1,499)

The Realme Band 2 has a 1.4-inch touchscreen with 500 nits of brightness. This fitness band is equipped with a blood oxygen tracker and a real-time heart rate monitoring sensor. It is said to have a battery life of up to 12 days. With the available 57 percent discount, the Realme Band 2 is available for Rs. 1,499.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

