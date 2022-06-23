Technology News
Fitbit Sleep Profile for Premium Users Will Analyse Sleep Patterns With Animal Characters

The latest feature uses six different animal archetypes whose sleep trends relates to common user sleeping patterns.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 23 June 2022 15:37 IST
Fitbit Sleep Profile for Premium Users Will Analyse Sleep Patterns With Animal Characters

Photo Credit: Google

Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature provides users a monthly sleep analysis

  • Sleep Profile offers a new longitudinal analysis of sleep patterns
  • The latest feature analyses the Fitbit user's sleep across 10 key metrics
  • Sleep Profile also helps Fitbit users to discover long-term trends

Fitbit is introducing the Sleep Profile feature, which will provide Fitbit users with even more insight into their sleep. This new Fitbit Premium feature offers a new longitudinal analysis of sleep patterns while interpreting it with fun animal characters. The Sleep Profile analyses the Fitbit user's sleep across 10 key metrics each month, which is supported by sleep science, calculates trends, and compares them to what's typical for their age and gender in order to let them discover where they can improve.

The Google owned company Fitbit has announced the “Sleep Profiles” in a blog post. This new feature allows their Premium members to get more insight into their sleep habits with the help of their associated sleep animal. It also helps Fitbit users to discover long-term trends in their habits so they may try to improve their sleep habits.

Fitbit claims that the Sleep Profile metrics are shown on a monthly aggregate view for the first time, and the users will also be provided with ideal ranges for each metric. They will also receive a monthly sleep analysis - so that they can consider their actual focus and efforts for further improvement.

Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature uses six animal archetypes, including Giraffe, Bear, Dolphin, Hedgehog, Parrot, and Tortoise, each chosen for their different trends that relate to common user sleeping patterns, as per the company.

Meanwhile, Fitbit explains, "Our research team studied 1,000 different sleep features during its analysis before distilling it down to the key metrics we include in your profile. Ranging from new metrics, including sleep schedule variability, a time before sound sleep and disrupted sleep, to previously tracked metrics such as sleep duration, restfulness and REM sleep, these data points portray a holistic month-long view of your sleep patterns and quality."

The Fitbit users, on the other hand, have been asked to wear a Fitbit smartwatch or tracker while sleeping for at least 14 nights per month, to receive the analysis. Results will be shown in the Fitbit app on the first day of every month and may change from month to month.

In terms of availability, the latest Sleep Profile feature will be launched launch for Premium customers and is compatible with Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 2,, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Luxe, and Fitbit Inspire 2 devices. The eligible Fitbit users will receive their first profile in the first week of July, according to the company.

