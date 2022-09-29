Technology News
Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a health-focused model, whereas the Versa 4 is a fitness-oriented smartwatch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 29 September 2022 23:35 IST
Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Fitbit

All three Fitbit wearables come with a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership

Highlights
  • Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Grey Graphite, Mist Soft Gold, and White Platinum
  • The Fitbit Versa 4 features over 40 exercise modes
  • The Fitbit Inspire 3 is said to have up to 10-day battery life

Fitbit launched its next-generation wearables in India on Thursday. This lineup includes the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 fitness watches as well as the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker. Fitbit claims that these new wearables are thinner and more comfortable than its previous models. They are packed with features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, sleep trends, stress response, and more. Notably, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 are said to offer up to 6-day battery life, whereas the Fitbit Inspire 3 can supposedly last for up to 10 days per charge.

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 price in India, availability

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Grey Graphite, Mist Soft Gold, and White Platinum. It can be purchased from Amazon for Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the Fitbit Versa 4 is offered in Graphite Black, Pink Sand, and Waterfall Blue. It costs Rs. 20,499 on Amazon.

Finally, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is available on Amazon for Rs. 8,999. It is available in Lilac Bliss, Midnight Zen, and Morning Glow colour options.

All these Fitbit wearables come with a 6-month Fitbit Premium Membership.

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 specifications, features

The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They are said to offer battery life of up to 6 days and fast charging, which is claimed to provide a day's worth of battery life with a 12-minute charge. Their display features an always-on mode. Both models also feature built-in GPS and a side-mounted navigation button.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a health-focused smartwatch that features a new Body Response sensor to assist users in managing stress. Through Fitbit's ECG app and PPG algorithm, the device can detect signs of atrial fibrillation, heart rate variability, skin temperature changes, and more.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness-oriented model with over 40 exercise modes. There are also features like real-time stats, Active Zone Minutes, a Daily Readiness Score, and more to help users achieve their daily activity goals.

Fitbit Inspire 3 specifications, features

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an easy-to-use fitness tracker that is claimed to have battery life of up to 10 days. It sports a bright colour touch display with an always-on mode. This fitness tracker is designed to automatically detect exercise and store up to seven days of detailed motion data. It is also water-resistant up to 50m, making it suitable for use when swimming. The Inspire 3 is equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Smartphones You Shouldn’t Miss

