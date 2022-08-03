Technology News
loading

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Alleged Renders Leaked Online; Design Tipped: All Details

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are tipped to feature a similar design.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 3 August 2022 20:34 IST
Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Alleged Renders Leaked Online; Design Tipped: All Details

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 can be seen with a square dial and with curved edges

Highlights
  • The Fitbit Inspire 3 is said to be the most affordable among the three
  • Fitbit is yet to officially announce the wearables
  • The Fitbit Sense 2 can be seen with a square dial

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 renders have reportedly leaked online. The alleged renders show the complete design of the three Fitbit wearables, as per the report. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are said to have a similar design. The Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness band is reportedly the most affordable wearable among the three. The two smartwatches also look very similar to their respective predecessors, the report added. The Sense 2 and Inspire 3 can feature three colour options each.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the alleged renders of the Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3. The renders reportedly show the complete design of the three wearables. The two smartwatches, Sense 2 and Versa 4, reportedly feature a similar design. Both the smartwatches are also similarly designed as their respective predecessors, the report added.

fitbit versa 4 sense 2 inspire 3 renders leaked 91mobiles onleaks Fitbit Sense 2

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

In the images, Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 can be seen with a square dial and with curved edges. Both the smartwatches also feature a slim rectangular button on the left, as per the alleged renders. The Sense 2 is reportedly going to feature Gold, Graphite, and Platinum colour options. On the other hand, the Versa 4 is said to get Graphite and Rose colour options. According to the report, the Sense 2 will likely be priced above the previous generation smartwatch.

The fitness band, Fitbit Inspire 3, is tipped to be available in Black, Pink, and Yellow, colour options. The design is said to be different from its predecessor. It is said to feature a fully packed casing that holds the entire rectangular display.

As per the report, Fitbit will offer features that came with the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. To recall, the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 were launched in August 2020. The Fitbit Sense was priced at Rs. 34,999 and the Fitbit Versa 3 was priced at Rs. 26,499. The affordable Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band was priced at Rs. 10,999.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Inspire 2
Oppo Invites Testers for ColorOS 13 Public Beta; Applications Close on August 4: All Details

Related Stories

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Alleged Renders Leaked Online; Design Tipped: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  2. OnePlus 10T 5G First Impressions: Things Have Changed
  3. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  7. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
#Latest Stories
  1. US Senators Propose Cryptocurrency Oversight Legislation Authorising CFTC as Default Regulator
  2. Greek Intelligence Official Said to Admit to Spying on Journalist: Details
  3. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Alleged Renders Leaked Online; Design Tipped: All Details
  4. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 150W Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Invites Testers for ColorOS 13 Public Beta; Applications Close on August 4: All Details
  6. Uber Riders in Delhi-NCR Can Now Book Cab via Chatbot on WhatsApp
  7. Apple Passkeys to Put an End to Passwords in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura
  8. ExpressVPN Now Runs Natively on Apple M1, M2 Silicon-Powered Macs
  9. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 With Upto 16GB RAM Launched in India
  10. Vivo India Accused of Rs. 2,200 Crore Tax Evasion by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.