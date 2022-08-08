Technology News
Fitbit to Discontinue Support for Music Transfer From Computers This Fall

Fitbit has suggested its users to use Deezer and Pandora apps for listening to music.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from ANI | Updated: 8 August 2022 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit stated that they are discontinuing their Fitbit Connect app on October 13

  • Fitbit Connect is a companion app for Mac and Windows
  • It has stopped recommending Fitbit Connect on its setup page
  • Fitbit users can can undertake 90-day trial of Deezer, Pandora apps

Fitbit is putting an end to Fitbit Connect app, soon leaving the users unable to transfer music from their computer to a Fitbit device. The Fitbit owners will soon lose the company's service to transfer music files to their Fitbit device.

In their statement on the Help page, Fitbit stated that they are discontinuing their Fitbit Connect app on October 13. However, the company has also given two options to users to download music to their devices. “You can continue to play personal music stored on your watch and transfer music to your watch with the Deezer app and Pandora app,” the statement read.

In the FAQs related to the discontinuation of the Fitbit Connect app, the company has elaborated that users can undertake a 90-day trial of Deezer or Pandora before subscribing to their paid services for downloading music to their Fitbit devices in the future.

The Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Sense, and Fitbit Versa users can download the Deezer playlists and Flow directly to their watches. However, this feature is not available for Fitbit Versa Lite Edition.

Meanwhile, Fitbit users in the US can download the Pandora app to listen to music. The feature is supported in the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Sense, and Fitbit Versa series (except Fitbit Versa Lite Edition). To download music from the app, one will need a paid subscription and a working Wi-Fi connection.

Fitbit Connect is a companion app for Mac and Windows computers that lets you sync fitness data between devices and transfer music to legacy Fitbit devices. The phasing out of the software on desktop is also evident from the fact that the company no longer recommends Fitbit Connect on its setup page.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition

Strap Colour Charcoal, Lilac, Marina Blue, Mulberry, White
Display Size 34mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Display Type OLED
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Deezer, Pandora, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Sense
LG Tone Free T90, T60 With 9 Hours of Battery Life, ANC Unveiled: All Details
Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers

Comment
