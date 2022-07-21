Technology News
Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch With 100 Sports Mode, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch can be purchased on Amazon starting from July 22.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 21 July 2022 21:25 IST
Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch With 100 Sports Mode, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch comes with heart rate tracking

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display
  • The smartphone has been claimed to offer IP68-rated water resistance
  • Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch offers AI voice assistance

Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been launched in India. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368x448 pixels. It has been claimed to support 100 sports modes. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch comes with heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring feature and SpO2 level measurement. The newly unveiled Bluetooth calling smartwatch has been claimed to offer IP68-rated splash resistance. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch offers a battery life of up to five days and comes with a rechargeable battery.

Fire-Boltt Visionary price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been priced at an inaugural rate of Rs. 3,799. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from July 22 via an e-commerce website Amazon and Fire-Boltt official website.

For colour options, the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch is available in a variety of choices including Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Gold, Green, Pink and Silver variants.

Fire-Boltt Visionary specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display with a screen resolution of 368x448 pixels. It supports 100 sports modes alongside a crown rotation button, as the company claims. The wearable features a built-in gaming option along with a mic and speaker.

In terms of fitness features, the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, heart rate tracker, steps tracker and sleep monitor. Users can also set up sedentary reminders to improve their daily routines. Other features of the newly released Bluetooth calling smartwatch include AI voice assistance, smart notifications, a pedometer, daily workout memory, and a distance tracker.

The Bluetooth Calling feature of the smartwatch is supported by a quick access dial pad along with call history, sync, and save contacts options. It also comes with the ability to connect with TWS while making and receiving calls.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been claimed to offer a battery life of up to five days with a rechargeable battery. The smartwatch weighs 57g.

