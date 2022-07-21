Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been launched in India. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368x448 pixels. It has been claimed to support 100 sports modes. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch comes with heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring feature and SpO2 level measurement. The newly unveiled Bluetooth calling smartwatch has been claimed to offer IP68-rated splash resistance. The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch offers a battery life of up to five days and comes with a rechargeable battery.

Fire-Boltt Visionary price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been priced at an inaugural rate of Rs. 3,799. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from July 22 via an e-commerce website Amazon and Fire-Boltt official website.

For colour options, the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch is available in a variety of choices including Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Gold, Green, Pink and Silver variants.

Fire-Boltt Visionary specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display with a screen resolution of 368x448 pixels. It supports 100 sports modes alongside a crown rotation button, as the company claims. The wearable features a built-in gaming option along with a mic and speaker.

In terms of fitness features, the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, heart rate tracker, steps tracker and sleep monitor. Users can also set up sedentary reminders to improve their daily routines. Other features of the newly released Bluetooth calling smartwatch include AI voice assistance, smart notifications, a pedometer, daily workout memory, and a distance tracker.

The Bluetooth Calling feature of the smartwatch is supported by a quick access dial pad along with call history, sync, and save contacts options. It also comes with the ability to connect with TWS while making and receiving calls.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been claimed to offer a battery life of up to five days with a rechargeable battery. The smartwatch weighs 57g.

