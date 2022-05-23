Fire-Boltt Tornado smartwatch with Bluetooth calling has been launched in India. It sports a 1.72-inch full touch HD display with ultra-high 320x380 pixels resolution. The smartwatch comes with a direct calling feature that enables the wearers to call directly from the dial pad of the smartwatch. It can track up to 30 sports modes and offers heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, and sleep monitoring, according to the company. The watch is claimed to offer 15 days of battery life.

Fire-Boltt Tornado smartwatch price in India

The Fire-Boltt Tornado smartwatch price in India is set at Rs.4,999. The smartwatch is now available to buy from the online shopping store Flipkart. Buyers will also get various colour options for this smartwatch, including Black, Grey, Blue, Green, and Red.

Fire-Boltt Tornado smartwatch specifications, features

As mentioned, the Fire-Boltt Tornado smartwatch sports a 1.72-inch full touch HD display with ultra-high 320x380 pixels resolution. The smartwatch supports an integrated calling-related features such as Quick Dial Pad, Call History, and Sync Contacts along with voice assistant support. It offers health-centric features like the ability to track the wearer's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep monitoring, meditative breathing, female health, sedentary reminder as well as a reminder to drink water.

The newly-unveiled Fire-Boltt Tornado smartwatch features 30 sports modes. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth-enabled calling that lets users call directly from the dial pad on the wearable. Moreover, it carries an IP67 dust and water resistance rating and can bear sweat, light drizzle, dust, and is claimed to work under water for up to 30 minutes, as per the company. Its lithium-ion battery is said to last for up to seven days on a single charge. It measures 34x39x9.8mm and weighs 37 grams.

“Fit for royalty, with its royal look, it literally ignites the fire within you. The norm-breaking feature of direct calling in the smartwatch enables the users to directly call from the dial pad of the smartwatch. With weather updates and music control synced with voice assistant, it will give you a truly hands-free experience. The smart notifications ensure that you are updated, even though the phone might be sitting nicely in your pocket," said Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.