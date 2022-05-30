Technology News
Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 has been launched at Rs. 2,499 in India.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 May 2022 15:52 IST
Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is available in five different colours on Amazon

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is currently available on Amazon
  • Fire-Boltt Talk 2 gets a built-in microphone and speaker
  • The smartwatch has 60 sports modes

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch has been launched in India with SpO2 tacking, full metal body, and voice assistance. The smartwatch gets 60 sports modes, a built-in microphone, and IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The smartwatch is currently available for purchase on Amazon. With the smartwatch, users can also play games with Play 2 mini. It gets Bluetooth calling capabilities and a 1.28-inch screen with 240x240 resolution. Users can also access the quick dial pad, recent calls, and contacts through their smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 price, availability

The new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt has been launched in India at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased via Amazon starting May 30. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is available in five colours, Black, Navy Blue, Silver Green, Silver Grey, and Silver Pink.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 features

Fire-Bolt Talk 2 is being offered with a 1.28-inch TFT LCD with 240x240 resolution touchscreen display and 2D high hardness glass. The smartwatch gets a full-metal body for durability. There is a voice assistant as well that helps users give commands to their smartphones. Users can play games on the watch with the help of Play 2 mini. The affordable smartwatch enables wearers to make and receive Bluetooth calls with the help of the built-in microphone and speakers. It also features a dial pad, recent calls, and contacts option. The model number of the watch is BSW042.

The smartwatch gets a lithium-ion battery with 8 days of average life. It will support both Android and iOS operating systems on smartphones and tables. The smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details
