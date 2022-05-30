Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch has been launched in India with SpO2 tacking, full metal body, and voice assistance. The smartwatch gets 60 sports modes, a built-in microphone, and IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The smartwatch is currently available for purchase on Amazon. With the smartwatch, users can also play games with Play 2 mini. It gets Bluetooth calling capabilities and a 1.28-inch screen with 240x240 resolution. Users can also access the quick dial pad, recent calls, and contacts through their smartwatch.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 price, availability

The new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt has been launched in India at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased via Amazon starting May 30. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is available in five colours, Black, Navy Blue, Silver Green, Silver Grey, and Silver Pink.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 features

Fire-Bolt Talk 2 is being offered with a 1.28-inch TFT LCD with 240x240 resolution touchscreen display and 2D high hardness glass. The smartwatch gets a full-metal body for durability. There is a voice assistant as well that helps users give commands to their smartphones. Users can play games on the watch with the help of Play 2 mini. The affordable smartwatch enables wearers to make and receive Bluetooth calls with the help of the built-in microphone and speakers. It also features a dial pad, recent calls, and contacts option. The model number of the watch is BSW042.

The smartwatch gets a lithium-ion battery with 8 days of average life. It will support both Android and iOS operating systems on smartphones and tables. The smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.