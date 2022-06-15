Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch has been launched in India. It sports a 1.75-inch full-touch display and comes with 320x385 pixels resolution. The watch is equipped with a Bluetooth calling function. It can track up to 25 sports modes and offers 24x7 dynamic & manual monitoring, a step tracker, sleep monitor, and more, according to the company. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life and 28 days of standby mode. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is also rated IP68 for water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro price in India, availability

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch will go on sale on June 16 on Amazon. It will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Red, and White colour options. On the other hand, the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch will also be available to purchase from the official site.

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch full-touch display with 320x385 pixels resolution. The smartwatch comes with a low-consumption dual mode Bluetooth, along with Bluetooth Calling feature thanks to a built-in mic and speaker, according to the company. It features a side-mounted button used to navigate the interface.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Pro offers the ability to track the wearer's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep, and meditative breathing. Users can also secure this smartwatch with a Pin Lock system.

The newly unveiled Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch features 25 sports modes, including hiking, walking, running, cycling, weight lifting, baseball, football, basketball, and more. Wearers can also get music control, camera control, menstrual tracking, and weather updates. The smartwatch lets users manage calls, messages, and social media notifications. It also offers users multiple watch faces and built-in games.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and users can also sync their data over a Bluetooth connection with the Da Fit app.

As mentioned above, Fire-Boltt claims that the Ring Pro smartwatch can run up to 5 days in normal mode and 28 days in standby mode.

