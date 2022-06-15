Technology News
Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details

The Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch has been priced at Rs.3,999 in India

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 15 June 2022 18:40 IST
Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ring Pro sports a 1.75-inch full-touch display
  • The smartwatch can track up to 25 sports modes
  • Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is available in six different colours

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch has been launched in India. It sports a 1.75-inch full-touch display and comes with 320x385 pixels resolution. The watch is equipped with a Bluetooth calling function. It can track up to 25 sports modes and offers 24x7 dynamic & manual monitoring, a step tracker, sleep monitor, and more, according to the company. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life and 28 days of standby mode. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro is also rated IP68 for water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro price in India, availability

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch will go on sale on June 16 on Amazon. It will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Red, and White colour options. On the other hand, the Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch will also be available to purchase from the official site.

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch full-touch display with 320x385 pixels resolution. The smartwatch comes with a low-consumption dual mode Bluetooth, along with Bluetooth Calling feature thanks to a built-in mic and speaker, according to the company. It features a side-mounted button used to navigate the interface.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Pro offers the ability to track the wearer's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep, and meditative breathing. Users can also secure this smartwatch with a Pin Lock system.

The newly unveiled Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch features 25 sports modes, including hiking, walking, running, cycling, weight lifting, baseball, football, basketball, and more. Wearers can also get music control, camera control, menstrual tracking, and weather updates. The smartwatch lets users manage calls, messages, and social media notifications. It also offers users multiple watch faces and built-in games.

The Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and users can also sync their data over a Bluetooth connection with the Da Fit app.

As mentioned above, Fire-Boltt claims that the Ring Pro smartwatch can run up to 5 days in normal mode and 28 days in standby mode.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt, Ring Pro, Android, iOS, Price in India, Specifications
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
