Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: All Details

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 July 2022 17:08 IST
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 comes in six colour options

  • Fire-Boltt Ring 3 is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance
  • It features a rectangular display
  • Fire-Boltt Ring 3 offers 118 sports modes

Fire-Boltt Ring 3, the newest smartwatch from the popular wearables brand, has been unveiled in India on Thursday. Offered in six different colour options, the new smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling support to enjoy calling functionality through the watch and features a 1.8-inch touchscreen display. The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has a rectangular dial and comes equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The wearable offers 118 sports modes and multiple fitness tracking features. The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has inbuilt games and is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 price in India, availability

The new Fire-Boltt Ring 3 comes with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 in India. It is offered in six colour options — Black, Grey, Gold, Navy, Rose Gold and Silver. Fire-Boltt's new smartwatch will go on sale via the company website and Amazon starting July 3.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3 specifications, features

As mentioned, the Fire-Boltt Ring 3 has a rectangular dial and comes with a larger 1.8-inch touchscreen display and features a side-mounted button for navigation. The wearable supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their wrists. It comes with a dial pad that can be accessed easily and allows to sync and save contacts with the inbuilt storage. The smartwatch will show recent call logs and it features an AI Voice Assistant that lets users make a call using the recent call logs.

The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 comes equipped with a SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring sensor and a real-time heart rate tracker. Users can also track their sleep, count steps with the wearable. The smartwatch also offers drink water reminders and sedentary reminders alongside basic smartwatch features. Users can also control the music and camera on the paired smartphone through it.

It supports 118 sports modes and has an inbuilt gaming option with titles including Floopy, Battleship, 2048, and Hamster. The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 offers social media notifications and message alerts. Further, it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch support different watch faces and users can customise it via the paired Android or iOS smartphone.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Strap Colour Black, Grey, Gold, Navy, Rose Gold, Silver
Display Size 45mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
