Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, HD Display Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 price in India is set at Rs. 3,999.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 April 2022 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

The Fire-Boltt Ring 2 features over 200 watch faces

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ring 2 offers Bluetooth calling functionality
  • The Fire-Boltt Ring 2 is said to have a 7-day battery life
  • It has an IP67-rated water-resistant body

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch has been released in India, which supports Bluetooth calling functionality. It has an inbuilt microphone and speaker. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 features an on-screen dial pad so you don't have to use your smartphone for making a call. There is onboard storage to help save contacts and call logs on the smartwatch itself. It sports a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen with improved brightness and a resolution of 240x280 pixels. Furthermore, the Fire-Boltt Ring 2 will come with over 200 watch faces to compliment your style.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ring 2 will be exclusively available on Flipkart and is currently priced at Rs. 3,999. Fire-Boltt offers the smartwatch with Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver strap colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 specifications, features

As mentioned, the Fire-Boltt Ring 2 has a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. It has an IP67-rated water-resistant body. According to the company, this smartwatch can provide up to seven days of battery backup per charge. It is a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that allows you to make and receive calls on the go. It is equipped with a microphone and speaker and features a quick dial pad for calling. There is also onboard storage for saving contacts and call logs, and offering speed dial functionality. The smartwatch also enables SpO2 monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and heart rate tracking.

This smartwatch is packed with handy features such as alarm, stopwatch, weather updates, sedentary and drink water reminders, and more. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 comes with more than 200 watch faces. It comes with a smart notifications feature for apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and more.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2

Fire-Boltt Ring 2

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
MicroStrategy Adds More BTC to Its Kitty After Securing Bitcoin-Backed Loan From Silvergate Bank
