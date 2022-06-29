Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 29 June 2022 15:52 IST
Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch offers a SpO2 monitor, 24x7 heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitor

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Rage sports a 1.28-inch full-touch HD circular display
  • The smartwatch comes with 24/7 dynamic heart rate tracking
  • Fire-Boltt Rage is available in five different colours

Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch full-touch HD circular display with 240x240 pixels resolution. It has been claimed to support 60 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch comes with 24/7 dynamic heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and SpO2 level measurement. The newly unveiled Bluetooth smartwatch also has been claimed to offer IP68-rated water splash resistance. The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of up to seven days.

Fire-Boltt Rage price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased from Amazon. Buyers can also buy it from the Fire-Boltt official website at Rs. 2,199.

For colour options, the Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch is available in Black, Blue, Black Gold, Rose Gold, and Grey variants.

Fire-Boltt Rage specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch full-touch HD circular display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It supports 60 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch features a built-in gaming option.

In terms of fitness, the smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 dynamic heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitor. Users can also set up sedentary reminders to improve their daily routines. Other features of the newly released Bluetooth smartwatch include a multisport tracker, music and camera control, smart notifications, pedometer, daily workout memory, and a distance tracker.

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days with 20 days standby time. Users can also opt for multiple watch faces with the Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch. Moreover, the smartwatch weighs just 45g.

Besides this, Fire-Boltt recently launched the Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell smartwatch in India. It is equipped with a crown-cut ring on the side for navigating the menu.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire Boltt Rage Smartwatch, Fire Boltt Rage Smartwatch Launched in India,  Fire Boltt Rage Price in India, Fire Boltt Rage Specifications, Bluetooth, Fire Boltt
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  3. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  7. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  8. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  10. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea's Stolen Funds as It Ramps Up Weapons Tests: Report
  2. Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Design Suggested Through Purported Renders Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network Returns on Track After Losing $625 Million in Hack Attack
  5. Gmail Bringing Material You Redesign, Gmail Only View, and Storage Used Indicator on Mobile
  6. Xiaomi 12S Specifications Leaked, 50-Megapixel Leica Branded Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Twitter India Said to Be Granted Time Till July 4 to Comply With All Past Blocking Orders
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  10. Renesas Partners With Tata Motors for Semiconductor Development Amid Global Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.