Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch full-touch HD circular display with 240x240 pixels resolution. It has been claimed to support 60 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch comes with 24/7 dynamic heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and SpO2 level measurement. The newly unveiled Bluetooth smartwatch also has been claimed to offer IP68-rated water splash resistance. The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of up to seven days.
The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased from Amazon. Buyers can also buy it from the Fire-Boltt official website at Rs. 2,199.
For colour options, the Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch is available in Black, Blue, Black Gold, Rose Gold, and Grey variants.
The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch full-touch HD circular display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It supports 60 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch features a built-in gaming option.
In terms of fitness, the smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 dynamic heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitor. Users can also set up sedentary reminders to improve their daily routines. Other features of the newly released Bluetooth smartwatch include a multisport tracker, music and camera control, smart notifications, pedometer, daily workout memory, and a distance tracker.
The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days with 20 days standby time. Users can also opt for multiple watch faces with the Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch. Moreover, the smartwatch weighs just 45g.
Besides this, Fire-Boltt recently launched the Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell smartwatch in India. It is equipped with a crown-cut ring on the side for navigating the menu.
