Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price Revealed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; to Offer Built-in Games, 30 Sports Modes

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus price in India is set at Rs. 7,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2022 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus is claimed to offer 15 days of standby battery

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus sports a 1.69-inch display
  • The smartwatch is claimed to offer five days of battery backup
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus is available for purchase via Flipkart

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus smartwatch price has been listed on Flipkart, ahead of the launch of the latest addition to the company's Ninja lineup. It sports a 1.69-inch display and comes with built-in copies of popular games such as 2048 and Flappy Bird. On the right side, the watch is equipped with a crown for navigating the interface. It can track up to 30 sports modes and offers heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2), and sleep monitoring, according to the company. The smartwatch is claimed to offer five days of battery life, and will be launched in a few days, according to the company.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, according to the product listing on Flipkart. The smartwatch will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Grey, and Red colour options. Fire-Boltt is yet to reveal when the smartwatch will go on sale — the listing is currently live on Flipkart, but not on the company's website.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus sports a 1.6-inch (240x280 pixels) touchscreen in a rectangular display. The smartwatch also has support for more than 200 watch faces. It features a crown on the right side, used to navigate the interface. It offers the ability to track the wearer's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, sleep, and meditative breathing.

The newly unveiled Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus smartwatch features 30 sports modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, sit-ups, and skipping. Wearers can also make use of sedentary and hydration reminders, menstrual tracking, built-in alarms, and weather updates. The smartwatch lets users manage calls, and view messages and social media notifications. It features a remote camera shutter along with music playback controls.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Pro Plus is listed to be waterproof up to 2ATM or 10 metres. Its lithium-ion battery is said to last for up to five days on a single charge. In addition to the health tracking features on the smartwatch, it also comes with inbuilt games, including a clone of popular number puzzle 2048, and the one-handed game Flappy Bird. It measures 35.6x45x9.6mm and weighs 38 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Grey, Red
Display Size 43mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus, Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Specifications, Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price in India, Fire Boltt
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Cricket NFT Platform Rario Raises $120 Million in Series A Funding Led By Dream Sports
