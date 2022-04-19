Technology News
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus With 5-Day Battery Life Officially Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch in India

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus comes with pre-installed games.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 April 2022 17:29 IST
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus With 5-Day Battery Life Officially Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt/ Flipkart

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus sports a 1.69-inch HD display

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus includes 30 sports modes
  • The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus features over 200 cloud-based watch faces
  • It includes features like Camera and Music Control

Fire-Boltt is adding a new smartwatch to its Ninja series with the launch of the Ninja Pro Plus. This smartwatch has now been officially listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch. The price and official launch date of the Ninja Pro Plus have not been mentioned, but the company has revealed several of its key specifications and features. Fire-Boltt claims that this upcoming smartwatch can offer up to 5 days of battery backup. It is packed with health and fitness features, including 30 sports modes.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus can be spotted on a microsite on Flipkart. This smartwatch will join the Ninja, Ninja 2, Ninja Pro Max, Ninja 2 Max, and Ninja Call 2 in Fire-Boltt's Ninja lineup.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus specifications, features

This smartwatch has a 1.69-inch HD display with a resolution of 240x 280 pixels. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus can offer real-time blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking. There are other wellness features like Female Health Care, Meditative Breathing, and Sleep Monitoring along with 30 sports modes.

Its Smart Notifications feature allows you to access notifications from apps like Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The Ninja Pro Plus comes with pre-installed games like 2048 and angry bird clones, that you can play directly on the smartwatch. You can also customise its look thanks to the over 200 cloud-based watch faces.

According to the company, the Ninja Pro Plus has a battery life of up to 5 days. It is designed to offer 2ATM water resistance. Furthermore, there are features such as Camera Control, Sedentary Reminder, Drink Water Reminder, Music Control, Split Screen Display, and Weather Updates.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fire-Boltt Ninja

Fire-Boltt Ninja

Strap Colour Black
Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max

Strap Colour Black, Dark Green, Rose Gold
Display Size 38mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Gold, Red, Silver
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus, Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus specifications, Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus launch in India, Fire Boltt
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
India's First Portable Solar Rooftop PV Port System Unveiled in Gandhinagar
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus With 5-Day Battery Life Officially Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch in India
