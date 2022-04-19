Fire-Boltt is adding a new smartwatch to its Ninja series with the launch of the Ninja Pro Plus. This smartwatch has now been officially listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch. The price and official launch date of the Ninja Pro Plus have not been mentioned, but the company has revealed several of its key specifications and features. Fire-Boltt claims that this upcoming smartwatch can offer up to 5 days of battery backup. It is packed with health and fitness features, including 30 sports modes.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus can be spotted on a microsite on Flipkart. This smartwatch will join the Ninja, Ninja 2, Ninja Pro Max, Ninja 2 Max, and Ninja Call 2 in Fire-Boltt's Ninja lineup.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus specifications, features

This smartwatch has a 1.69-inch HD display with a resolution of 240x 280 pixels. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus can offer real-time blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking. There are other wellness features like Female Health Care, Meditative Breathing, and Sleep Monitoring along with 30 sports modes.

Its Smart Notifications feature allows you to access notifications from apps like Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The Ninja Pro Plus comes with pre-installed games like 2048 and angry bird clones, that you can play directly on the smartwatch. You can also customise its look thanks to the over 200 cloud-based watch faces.

According to the company, the Ninja Pro Plus has a battery life of up to 5 days. It is designed to offer 2ATM water resistance. Furthermore, there are features such as Camera Control, Sedentary Reminder, Drink Water Reminder, Music Control, Split Screen Display, and Weather Updates.

