Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 has been launched in India. The smartwatch features a 1.7-inch curved display. The wearable comes with features such as Bluetooth calling, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and multiple sports modes, among others. Customers can also play a few preloaded games on the watch. The newest addition in the Ninja series, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker that facilitates Bluetooth calling.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 price in India, availability

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, and is currently marked as “sold out” on the company website. The latest wearable from Fire-Boltt is available in Black, Blue, Gold, Red, and Silver colourways.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 sports a 1.7-inch curved display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. It offers over 200 watch faces, features a crown on the right edge, and comes with Bluetooth calling feature. The wearable comes with an inbuilt microphone, and a speaker. It allows the wearers to make calls via a quick dial pad, see call history, and even save a contact.

When it comes to health-related features, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 offers SpO2 monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There is also an integrated Breathe Mode for meditative breathing. As far as sports features are concerned, the wearable offers 27 sports modes, including badminton, climbing, cycling, running, and walking.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The wearable also gets preloaded games such as 2048, Thunder Battleship, and Young Bird, as per the company. As far as the battery is concerned, the smartwatch is claimed to last up to 10 days on normal use and up to five days with Bluetooth calling.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.