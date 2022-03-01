Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 With 360 Health Tracking, 27 Sports Mode Launched: Price, Specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to enable Bluetooth calling.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2022 13:34 IST
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 With 360 Health Tracking, 27 Sports Mode Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 is launched in five colour options

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 comes with preloaded games
  • The smartwatch is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 offers over 200 watch faces

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 has been launched in India. The smartwatch features a 1.7-inch curved display. The wearable comes with features such as Bluetooth calling, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and multiple sports modes, among others. Customers can also play a few preloaded games on the watch. The newest addition in the Ninja series, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker that facilitates Bluetooth calling.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 price in India, availability

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, and is currently marked as “sold out” on the company website. The latest wearable from Fire-Boltt is available in Black, Blue, Gold, Red, and Silver colourways.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 sports a 1.7-inch curved display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. It offers over 200 watch faces, features a crown on the right edge, and comes with Bluetooth calling feature. The wearable comes with an inbuilt microphone, and a speaker. It allows the wearers to make calls via a quick dial pad, see call history, and even save a contact.

When it comes to health-related features, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 offers SpO2 monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There is also an integrated Breathe Mode for meditative breathing. As far as sports features are concerned, the wearable offers 27 sports modes, including badminton, climbing, cycling, running, and walking.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The wearable also gets preloaded games such as 2048, Thunder Battleship, and Young Bird, as per the company. As far as the battery is concerned, the smartwatch is claimed to last up to 10 days on normal use and up to five days with Bluetooth calling.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Gold, Red, Silver
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Price in India, Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Specifications, Fire-Boltt
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
AT&T, Vodafone, Other Telcos Allow Free Calls to Ukraine; Roaming Charges Waived
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 With 360 Health Tracking, 27 Sports Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  5. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With Windows 11 Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  2. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  3. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
  4. Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa Resigns Ahead of Vote on Spin-Off Plan
  5. India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT
  6. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Galaxy F23 5G Tipped to Launch in March
  8. AMC Theatres to Officially Start Accepting DOGE, SHIB Payments From March 19
  9. Ukraine Crisis: Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Halt Film Releases in Russia
  10. Amazon's Alexa to Let Customers Avail Voice-Activated Virtual Care Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.