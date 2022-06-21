Fire-Boltt launched the Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell on Tuesday, June 21. This is the latest entry into the company's Ninja series of smartwatches. This lightweight offering is encased in a premium metal frame and comes fitted with a silicone strap. It is designed to offer IP68-rated water and dust resistance. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell is equipped with a crown-cut ring on the side for navigating the menu. It features an inbuilt microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth calling support. This smartwatch has a 1.69-inch TFT LCD touchscreen

Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell price, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell is available exclusively on Flipkart for a launch price of Rs. 2,999. This Fire-Boltt smartwatch offers Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Grey, Pink, and Purple strap colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell specifications, features

This smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. The display is protected by a layer of 2D High Hard Glass. The smartwatch is fitted with a rechargeable Li-ion battery that is said to last for up to 7 days of normal use and has a standby time of up to 25 days. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell features a built-in microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth calling support. The Voice Assistant feature enables users to access the dial pad, call history, sync contacts as well as make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell comes with over 60 sports modes that are programmed for professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It has an IP68 water-resistant design, which shields it from dust, sweat, and light rain. The smartwatch also includes an SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 dynamic heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitor. Users can also set up Sedentary and Drink Water reminders to improve their daily routines. Other features include camera control, music control, smart notifications, pre-installed games, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.