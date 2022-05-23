Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch with 1.69-inch HD touchscreen display has been launched in India. The wearable is the latest addition to Fire-Boltt's Ninja lineup, and it gets 60 different sports modes. The smartwatch offers multiple watch faces and also has features such as drink water reminder, music control, among others. The battery of the smartwatch is claimed to last seven days, and the company says that the wearable is being targeted at the young, Generation Z audience. The smartwatch is available in five different colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,799 on Amazon. It can be bought in five colour options: Black, Blue, Dark Green, Rose Gold, and Silver.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch features a 1.69-inch display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. There are multiple watch faces being offered as well for users to customise the smartwatch according to their preference. The smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the smartwatch's unique selling proposition is its 60 different sports mode. “Staying true to its name, and taking forward the legacy of our Ninja series, Ninja 3 is a smarter, upgraded version of us,” said Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt.

The smartwatch is targeted towards the young audience, specifically the Generation Z. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is said to offer seven days battery life along with 25 days of standby time. For real time health assessment, the smartwatch gets a SpO2 tracker, dynamic heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitoring feature. It also offers features such as reminding the wearer to drink water, music control, weather updates, sedentary reminder, and camera control.