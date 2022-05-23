Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 With 7-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 comes with a 1.69-inch HD display.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 May 2022 15:20 IST
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 With 7-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched in India

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is currently available on Amazon

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is priced at Rs. 1,799
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 offered in five colours
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 gets SpO2 tracker

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch with 1.69-inch HD touchscreen display has been launched in India. The wearable is the latest addition to Fire-Boltt's Ninja lineup, and it gets 60 different sports modes. The smartwatch offers multiple watch faces and also has features such as drink water reminder, music control, among others. The battery of the smartwatch is claimed to last seven days, and the company says that the wearable is being targeted at the young, Generation Z audience. The smartwatch is available in five different colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,799 on Amazon. It can be bought in five colour options: Black, Blue, Dark Green, Rose Gold, and Silver.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch features a 1.69-inch display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. There are multiple watch faces being offered as well for users to customise the smartwatch according to their preference. The smartwatch comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the smartwatch's unique selling proposition is its 60 different sports mode. “Staying true to its name, and taking forward the legacy of our Ninja series, Ninja 3 is a smarter, upgraded version of us,” said Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt.

The smartwatch is targeted towards the young audience, specifically the Generation Z. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is said to offer seven days battery life along with 25 days of standby time. For real time health assessment, the smartwatch gets a SpO2 tracker, dynamic heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitoring feature. It also offers features such as reminding the wearer to drink water, music control, weather updates, sedentary reminder, and camera control.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt, Fire-Boltt Ninja 3, Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Specifications, Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Price in India
Tag Heuer Follows Gucci to Enable Crypto Payments; BTC, ETH, DOGE Listed as Acceptable
WhatsApp Users Can Now Access DigiLocker Using MyGov Helpdesk Chatbot

Related Stories

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 With 7-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  2. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  3. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  9. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 7 Available for Reservations on JD.com Ahead of Its Launch
  2. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  3. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  4. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
  5. Unlawful Crypto Mining Unearthed in Russia’s Oldest Prison, Warden Accused of Electricity Theft
  6. Uber Starts Showing Upfront Destination Info to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations, But There's a Catch
  7. SWIFT Partners with Capgemini to Test Cross-Border CBDC Interoperability
  8. Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Unveiled as Company's First-Ever Gaming Laptop
  9. "Mirror World" Could be Behind One Of Space’s Mysteries: Study
  10. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.