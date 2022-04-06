Technology News
Fire-Boltt Incredible Smartwatch Announced in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8: Price, Specifications

Fire-Boltt Incredible has been listed on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 April 2022 11:53 IST
Fire-Boltt Incredible Smartwatch Announced in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

The smartwatch has several fitness features including SpO2 monitor, daily step count

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Incredible sale will start on April 8
  • Fire-Boltt Incredible has 28 sports modes
  • The smartwatch has an IP68 dust and water resistant rating

Fire-Boltt Incredible, the new smartwatch from the popular Indian wearables and audio brand, has been announced in India. The wearable will go on sale starting April 8, as per a listing on an Amazon microsite. The smartwatch comes with calling features and sports a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display. The wearable offers multiple sports modes and several health and fitness tracking features. Fire-Boltt Incredible features inbuilt games like a Flappy Bird clone and 2048. Fire-Boltt claims seven days of battery life for the wearable that bears an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The wearable is expected to be available in two colour options.

Fire-Boltt Incredible price, availability

Fire-Boltt Incredible is priced at Rs. 3,999. As per the listing on the Amazon microsite, the smartwatch will go on sale on April 8. The smartwatch has not been listed on the Fire-Boltt website yet.

The smartwatch will come in two colour option — Black and Gold.

fire boltt incredible date amazon s

Fire-Boltt Incredible sale will start from April 8
Photo Credit: Amazon

Fire-Boltt Incredible specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Incredible features a circular-shaped dial with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360x360 pixel resolution. The wearable supports smart notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter among others and incoming call alerts. The wearable offers inbuilt games like flappy bird clone and 2048 which can also be played offline.

The Fire-Boltt Incredible has 28 sports modes including running, badminton, and cycling. It also comes with over 200 watchfaces that can be accessed from the cloud. The smartwatch has several fitness features including SpO2 monitor, daily step count, calories burnt, heart rate tracking, and meditative breathing among others. There is weather forecast feature and a remote control for camera and music.

The makers of the wearable claim that the Fire-Boltt Incredible can last up to 7 days on one single charge in normal mode and up to 20 days in standby mode. The watch has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Incredible, Fire Boltt Incredible price in India, Fire Boltt Incredible specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Departing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees Future of Hollywood in Blockchain
Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops With Up to Intel Core i5 Processor Launched in India

