Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Fire-Boltt Hulk is IP67 dust and water resistant rated.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 August 2022 19:04 IST
Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Hulk sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Hulk sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display
  • Fire-Boltt Hulk is available for purchase on Flipkart
  • Fire-Boltt Hulk supports smart features like camera control

Fire-Boltt Hulk smartwatch has been launched in India today. The smartwatch comes with several features including Bluetooth calling, 1.78-inch AMOLED display, and inbuilt voice assistant. The wearable from Fire-Boltt also supports over 100 sports modes and multiple health tracking features including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring among others. The Fire-Boltt Hulk also houses smart notifications feature and smart reminders. The wearable supports multiple watch faces and is IP67 dust and water resistant rated. The smartwatch comes in four colour options.

Fire-Boltt Hulk price in India

Fire-Boltt Hulk price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499. As mentioned earlier the smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, Gold Pink, and Silver Grey colour variants. The Fire-Boltt Hulk is available for purchase on Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Hulk specifications

The Fire-Boltt Hulk sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The wearable houses multiple watch faces and comes with the Bluetooth calling feature with support for Bluetooth v3. The smartwatch also comes with features including call history, quick access dialpad, and sync contacts.

The wearable from Fire-Boltt also comes with inbuilt voice assistant including a mic and a speaker. The Fire-Boltt Hulk supports over 100 sports modes including aerobics, cycling, running, skiing, swimming, walking, and others. To recall, the smartwatch comes with various health tracking features including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring as well.

The Fire-Boltt Hulk supports smart features like camera control, music control, and smart notifications for calls and messages. It also comes with smart reminders such as drink water reminders and sedentary reminders.

The company claims a battery life of up to six days in normal mode and at least 15 days in standby mode for the Fire-Boltt Hulk. The smartwatch also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant rating.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt Hulk, Fire-Boltt Hulk price in India, Fire-Boltt Hulk specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  6. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  7. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  9. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report
  3. Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
  4. YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
  5. Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon
  8. Gravity Rush Movie in Development at Sony, With Director Anna Mastro Attached: Report
  9. India Has Around 115 Million Crypto Investors, Number May Rise Post Legal Clarity: KuCoin
  10. Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.