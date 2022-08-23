Fire-Boltt Hulk smartwatch has been launched in India today. The smartwatch comes with several features including Bluetooth calling, 1.78-inch AMOLED display, and inbuilt voice assistant. The wearable from Fire-Boltt also supports over 100 sports modes and multiple health tracking features including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring among others. The Fire-Boltt Hulk also houses smart notifications feature and smart reminders. The wearable supports multiple watch faces and is IP67 dust and water resistant rated. The smartwatch comes in four colour options.

Fire-Boltt Hulk price in India

Fire-Boltt Hulk price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499. As mentioned earlier the smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, Gold Pink, and Silver Grey colour variants. The Fire-Boltt Hulk is available for purchase on Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Hulk specifications

The Fire-Boltt Hulk sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The wearable houses multiple watch faces and comes with the Bluetooth calling feature with support for Bluetooth v3. The smartwatch also comes with features including call history, quick access dialpad, and sync contacts.

The wearable from Fire-Boltt also comes with inbuilt voice assistant including a mic and a speaker. The Fire-Boltt Hulk supports over 100 sports modes including aerobics, cycling, running, skiing, swimming, walking, and others. To recall, the smartwatch comes with various health tracking features including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring as well.

The Fire-Boltt Hulk supports smart features like camera control, music control, and smart notifications for calls and messages. It also comes with smart reminders such as drink water reminders and sedentary reminders.

The company claims a battery life of up to six days in normal mode and at least 15 days in standby mode for the Fire-Boltt Hulk. The smartwatch also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant rating.