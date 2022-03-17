Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Call With Bluetooth Calling Feature, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Call comes with calling features via Bluetooth that lets users make and receive phone calls directly from your watch.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 March 2022 18:22 IST
Fire-Boltt Call With Bluetooth Calling Feature, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Fire-Boltt Call is priced in India at Rs. 4,499, as per its listing on the Amazon India wearables page

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Call priced at Rs. 4,499 in India
  • The wearable comes in five colour options
  • Fire-Boltt Call will go on sale via Amazon India on March 21

Fire-Boltt Call, the new smartwatch from the popular Indian wearables and audio brand, has been launched in India. Fire-Boltt Call comes with calling features via Bluetooth that lets users make and receive phone calls directly from your watch. The smartwatch features a dial pad with options to access recent calls and ability to sync your phone's contact. The wearable additionally carries multiple sports modes and fitness tracking features. Fire-Boltt Call comes in five colour options and will go on sale via Amazon India next week.

Fire-Boltt Call price, availability

Fire-Boltt Call is priced in India at Rs. 4,499, as per its listing on the Amazon India wearables page, and it will go on sale from March 21. Interested buyers can click the ‘Notify Me' option on Amazon to get a reminder when the smartwatch goes on sale. The smartwatch is also listed with complete specifications on the Fire-Boltt website. It comes in seven colour options — Beige, Black, Blue, Grey White, and Red.

To recall, Fire-Boltt had last week confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch would be launched in India this week, and it looks like that time is upon us.

Fire-Boltt Call specifications features

The Fire-Boltt Call features a square-shaped dial with a 1.7-inch HD display surrounded by a metal frame. The watch comes with a honeycomb interface which makes for easy operability. The watch also comes with interchangeable silicone straps.

The wearable comes with calling features via Bluetooth and has a dial pad with features such as access to recent calls, ability to sync your phone's contacts, and ability to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. The watch also sports a built-in speaker and microphone. As a result of the built-in speaker, users have the option to play music directly from the smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Call has 8 sports modes including running, basketball, badminton, and cycling. It also comes with several watchfaces that can be accessed from the cloud. The smartwatch has several fitness features including SpO2 monitor, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep and fitness tracking, calorie tracker, menstrual reminder, and sleep monitor among others. There is weather forecast feature and a remote control for camera and alarm.

The smartwatch has a battery capacity of 270mAh battery and can power up to 24 hours of Bluetooth calling. If the Bluetooth calling feature isn't put to use, the makers of the wearable claim that the watch can last up to 8 days on one single charge. The watch has an IP67 water rating.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Call, Fire Boltt Call price, Fire Boltt Call specifications, Fire Boltt Call sale in India
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Eugene Parker, Visionary Astrophysicist, Dies at 94
Facebook Takes Down Deepfake Video Showing Ukranian President Capitulating

Related Stories

Fire-Boltt Call With Bluetooth Calling Feature, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go and More Laptops Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Google I/O 2022 Taking Place on May 11–12, Will Be Available Online
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Smartphones Sales Surpassed 4G Models for the First Time Globally in January: Counterpoint Research
  2. Realme C31 Renders Leak, Tipping Design, Variants, and Colour Options
  3. Clubhouse Testing New Wave Bar Feature to Let Users Invite Friends to Social Rooms
  4. Winamp to Auction Iconic 1997 Skin as an NFT, Sale Proceeds to Be Directed to Music-Linked Charities
  5. Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Launches Governance Token Named ApeCoin: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds New Feature to Let Users Fund Crypto Wallets From Chrome Browser Extension
  7. Fire-Boltt Call With Bluetooth Calling Feature, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  8. Alibaba and Tencent Said to Be Readying Big Job Cuts Amid China Crackdown
  9. Eugene Parker, Visionary Astrophysicist, Dies at 94
  10. Sydney Sweeney Joins Madame Web Film Cast Led by Dakota Johnson
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.