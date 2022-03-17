Fire-Boltt Call, the new smartwatch from the popular Indian wearables and audio brand, has been launched in India. Fire-Boltt Call comes with calling features via Bluetooth that lets users make and receive phone calls directly from your watch. The smartwatch features a dial pad with options to access recent calls and ability to sync your phone's contact. The wearable additionally carries multiple sports modes and fitness tracking features. Fire-Boltt Call comes in five colour options and will go on sale via Amazon India next week.

Fire-Boltt Call price, availability

Fire-Boltt Call is priced in India at Rs. 4,499, as per its listing on the Amazon India wearables page, and it will go on sale from March 21. Interested buyers can click the ‘Notify Me' option on Amazon to get a reminder when the smartwatch goes on sale. The smartwatch is also listed with complete specifications on the Fire-Boltt website. It comes in seven colour options — Beige, Black, Blue, Grey White, and Red.

To recall, Fire-Boltt had last week confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch would be launched in India this week, and it looks like that time is upon us.

Fire-Boltt Call specifications features

The Fire-Boltt Call features a square-shaped dial with a 1.7-inch HD display surrounded by a metal frame. The watch comes with a honeycomb interface which makes for easy operability. The watch also comes with interchangeable silicone straps.

The wearable comes with calling features via Bluetooth and has a dial pad with features such as access to recent calls, ability to sync your phone's contacts, and ability to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. The watch also sports a built-in speaker and microphone. As a result of the built-in speaker, users have the option to play music directly from the smartwatch.

The Fire-Boltt Call has 8 sports modes including running, basketball, badminton, and cycling. It also comes with several watchfaces that can be accessed from the cloud. The smartwatch has several fitness features including SpO2 monitor, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep and fitness tracking, calorie tracker, menstrual reminder, and sleep monitor among others. There is weather forecast feature and a remote control for camera and alarm.

The smartwatch has a battery capacity of 270mAh battery and can power up to 24 hours of Bluetooth calling. If the Bluetooth calling feature isn't put to use, the makers of the wearable claim that the watch can last up to 8 days on one single charge. The watch has an IP67 water rating.

