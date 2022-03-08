Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, FB1 Nanochip Announced in India

Fire-Boltt Call is slated to launch in India next week.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 March 2022 19:03 IST
Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, FB1 Nanochip Announced in India

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Call will be powered by FB1 Nanochip technology

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Call will get a 1.7-inch HD touch display
  • It will be offered in seven colour options
  • Fire-Boltt Call has an IP67 rating

Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch has been announced in India. However, it is expected to launch in the country sometime next week, and a dedicated microsite is currently live on Amazon that mentions its key specifications. The upcoming smartwatch will support Bluetooth calling, as the name suggests. Fire-Boltt Call will sport a 1.7-inch HD touch display in a square dial. As per the microsite, Fire-Boltt will offer the smartwatch in seven colourways for its interchangeable straps. The Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch will be powered by FB1 Nanochip technology.

As per the dedicated microsite on Amazon, Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch will launch in India sometime "soon". Fire-Boltt told Gadgets 360 that the wearable is slated to launch in the country next week, although an exact date wasn't revealed.

Fire-Boltt Call specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Call will get a 1.7-inch HD display that gets a 360-degree view along with UltiView display technology. Under the hood, the smartwatch is said to be powered by a FB1 Nanochip, which is speculated to be an in-house SoC by Fire-Boltt. However, further details about the processor are still scarce.

The smartwatch will get Bluetooth calling support and will feature an inbuilt microphone along with a speaker. It will also get the ability to save contacts along as well as support for a quick dialpad and call history. Alongside, it will also provide users with notifications from various social media apps.

The upcoming Fire-Boltt Call will be offered in seven colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Peach, Red, and White — for the silicone straps which get a stainless steel buckle. The smartwatch will also get more than 200 cloud-based watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Call also features seven sports modes that include badminton, running, cycling, skipping, football, walking, and basketball. Being a smartwatch, Fire-Boltt Call will also feature health monitoring systems such as a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and meditative breathing sensor. The smartwatch will also provide users with menstrual reminders, sedentary reminders, hydration reminders along with weather updates, alarm, timer, and stopwatch. Users also get a remote camera feature.

According to the microsite, Fire-Boltt Call is said to last for up to five days with Bluetooth calling mode, up to 10 days in normal mode, and will have a standby time of up to 30 days. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Fire-Boltt Call

Fire-Boltt Call

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Peach, Red, White
Display Size 45mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Call, Fire Boltt Call Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant for $5.4 Billion

Related Stories

Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, FB1 Nanochip Announced in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  2. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  3. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  4. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  5. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With 120Hz Display, 25W Charging Debuts in India
  6. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  7. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  8. China State Bank Official Demands Draft Digital Yuan Law: Report
  9. Samsung Confirms Data Breach Includes Source Code for Galaxy Smartphones
  10. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Event Live Updates: Latest Announcements From Apple 'Peek Performance' Event
  2. China State Bank Official Demands Draft Digital Yuan Law: Report
  3. EU Crypto Regulation Bill Goes to Vote on March 14 After Row Over Possible Bitcoin Ban
  4. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, FB1 Nanochip Announced in India
  5. Google to Buy Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant for $5.4 Billion
  6. Param Ganga: Made-in-India Petascale Supercomputer Installed at IIT Roorkee
  7. Netflix Teams Up With NFDC to Train 100 Women Scriptwriters in India
  8. Ape Rave Club to Become First NFT Artist to Perform at Tomorrowland
  9. The Terminal List Trailer: See Chris Pratt in Action as Amazon Prime Video Drops Teaser
  10. Garmin Instinct 2 Series With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, MIL STD 810 Build Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.