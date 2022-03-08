Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch has been announced in India. However, it is expected to launch in the country sometime next week, and a dedicated microsite is currently live on Amazon that mentions its key specifications. The upcoming smartwatch will support Bluetooth calling, as the name suggests. Fire-Boltt Call will sport a 1.7-inch HD touch display in a square dial. As per the microsite, Fire-Boltt will offer the smartwatch in seven colourways for its interchangeable straps. The Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch will be powered by FB1 Nanochip technology.

As per the dedicated microsite on Amazon, Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch will launch in India sometime "soon". Fire-Boltt told Gadgets 360 that the wearable is slated to launch in the country next week, although an exact date wasn't revealed.

Fire-Boltt Call specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Call will get a 1.7-inch HD display that gets a 360-degree view along with UltiView display technology. Under the hood, the smartwatch is said to be powered by a FB1 Nanochip, which is speculated to be an in-house SoC by Fire-Boltt. However, further details about the processor are still scarce.

The smartwatch will get Bluetooth calling support and will feature an inbuilt microphone along with a speaker. It will also get the ability to save contacts along as well as support for a quick dialpad and call history. Alongside, it will also provide users with notifications from various social media apps.

The upcoming Fire-Boltt Call will be offered in seven colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Peach, Red, and White — for the silicone straps which get a stainless steel buckle. The smartwatch will also get more than 200 cloud-based watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Call also features seven sports modes that include badminton, running, cycling, skipping, football, walking, and basketball. Being a smartwatch, Fire-Boltt Call will also feature health monitoring systems such as a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and meditative breathing sensor. The smartwatch will also provide users with menstrual reminders, sedentary reminders, hydration reminders along with weather updates, alarm, timer, and stopwatch. Users also get a remote camera feature.

According to the microsite, Fire-Boltt Call is said to last for up to five days with Bluetooth calling mode, up to 10 days in normal mode, and will have a standby time of up to 30 days. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

