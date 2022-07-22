Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch has been announced in India on Thursday, ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. The smartwatch from Fastrack sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED round display, an in-built gaming option, a claimed battery life of up to 7 days, more than 25 multi-sports modes and more. Apart from these, the wearable also offers various health-related features such as a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitor, among others. The Fastrack Reflex Play will be launched during the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting July 23.

Fastrack Reflex Play price in India, availability

The newly unveiled Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch from Fastrack has been priced in India at Rs. 7,995. However, it will be available to purchase on Amazon website during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 starting July 23 at a discounted price of Rs. 5,995.

The buyers of the Fastrack Reflex Play will get an option to purchase the smartwatch in Black, Blue, Orange and Pink colour options.

Fastrack Reflex Play specifications, features

The Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch sports a round 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and supports in-built games. The wearable, compatible with both iOS and Android devices, comes with over 25 multi-sports modes, including cricket, football, basketball, yoga and more. It also features over 100 cloud watch faces.

In terms of the health and fitness front, the smartwatch offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor and female health tracker. Fastrack Reflex Play also comes with features such as a multisport tracker, music playback control, camera control, always-on-display, and notifications alerts, including email and messages and weather updates.

The smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life and is certified with an IP68 rating for water resistance, as per the company. Moreover, it weighs 45g.

