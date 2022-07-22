Technology News
Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch With Over 25 Multisports Modes Announced in India: Details

Fastrack Reflex Play will be launched during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 starting July 23.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 July 2022 23:15 IST
Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch With Over 25 Multisports Modes Announced in India: Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch is certified with an IP68 rating for water resistance

Highlights
  • Fastrack Reflex Play sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED round display
  • The smartwatch features over 100 cloud watch faces
  • Fastrack Reflex Play offers up to 7 days of battery life

Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch has been announced in India on Thursday, ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. The smartwatch from Fastrack sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED round display, an in-built gaming option, a claimed battery life of up to 7 days, more than 25 multi-sports modes and more. Apart from these, the wearable also offers various health-related features such as a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitor, among others. The Fastrack Reflex Play will be launched during the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting July 23.

Fastrack Reflex Play price in India, availability

The newly unveiled Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch from Fastrack has been priced in India at Rs. 7,995. However, it will be available to purchase on Amazon website during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 starting July 23 at a discounted price of Rs. 5,995.

The buyers of the Fastrack Reflex Play will get an option to purchase the smartwatch in Black, Blue, Orange and Pink colour options.

Fastrack Reflex Play specifications, features

The Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch sports a round 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and supports in-built games. The wearable, compatible with both iOS and Android devices, comes with over 25 multi-sports modes, including cricket, football, basketball, yoga and more. It also features over 100 cloud watch faces.

In terms of the health and fitness front, the smartwatch offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor and female health tracker. Fastrack Reflex Play also comes with features such as a multisport tracker, music playback control, camera control, always-on-display, and notifications alerts, including email and messages and weather updates.

The smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life and is certified with an IP68 rating for water resistance, as per the company. Moreover, it weighs 45g.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fastrack Reflex Play

Fastrack Reflex Play

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 33mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Fastrack Reflex Play, Fastrack Reflex Play Price, Fastrack Reflex Play Specifications, Amazon, Amazon Prime Day 2022, Sale Offers, Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers
Vodafone Idea Elevates Akshaya Moondra as CEO; to Replace Ravinder Takkar
Fastrack Reflex Play Smartwatch With Over 25 Multisports Modes Announced in India: Details
