Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp Launched in India: All Details

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband and Dizo Watch D Sharp will go on sale on July 28 and July 29, respectively.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 July 2022 17:34 IST
The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband sports a diamond grid texture on the buds

Highlights
  • Dizo Wireless Active Neckband comes at an MRP of Rs. 1,499
  • The MRP of the Dizo Watch D Sharp is set at Rs. 3,499
  • Dizo Wireless Active Neckband supports Bluetooth v5.3

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband and Dizo Watch D Sharp were launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest wearables will go on sale on July 28 and July 29, respectively. The wireless neckband from Dizo features 23 hours of music playback, and offers up to 3 hours of battery backup with 10 minutes of charging. It also features a dedicated gaming mode, along with other features. Meanwhile, the Watch D Sharp comes with a 1.75-inch display and has a water resistance rating of 5ATM.

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp price in India

The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband is priced at Rs. 1,499, and will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 1,199. It is available in comes in Classic Black, Indigo Blue, and Meteor Grey colour options. The Dizo Watch D Sharp is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be sold for Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch will be available in Classic Black, Deep Blue, and Silver Grey colourways.

Both the devices can be purchased via the Dizo website or Flipkart. The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband will go on sale in India on July 28 at 12pm while the Dizo Watch D Sharp will be available for purchase starting on July 29 at 12pm.

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband specifications

The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband sports a diamond grid texture on the buds with a laser engraved texture on the strap. The neckband features 11.2mm PU+PEEK diaphragm drivers along with Bass Boost+ algorithm for an enhanced sound experience. The neckband from Dizo is also equipped with environmental noise cancellation algorithm as well as smart controls to pause/play music, reject calls, switch to game mode etc.

The buds can be clipped together to power off and calls can be answered by separating the buds. The Dizo Wireless Active comes with a game mode and supports Bluetooth v5.3. The neckband weighs 24 grams and packs a 150mAh battery. The company claims the neckband earphones offer a playback time of up to 23 hours, and up to 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Dizo Watch D Sharp specifications

The Watch D Sharp sports a 1.75-inch rectangular display with 320 x 390 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Dizo Watch D Sharp supports over 150 watch faces. The smartwatch features over 110 sports modes including horse riding, high jump, long jump, variety of dance forms, Tai Chi, martial arts, and trampoline. The wearable also houses several health monitoring features including SpO2, sleep tracker, menstrual period tracker, and water drink reminder among others.

The Watch D Sharp from Dizo also features smart controls including music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, alarm, find my phone among others. The wearable packs a 300mAh battery and supports magnetic suction charging. The smartwatch has a water resistance rating of 5ATM, according to the company.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jasmin Jose
Indian, Israeli Firms Sign MoU to Produce Aluminium-Air Batteries in Boost for EVs in India

