Technology News
loading

Dizo Watch S With a Rectangular Curved Display, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Dizo Watch S will initially be available with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 April 2022 12:11 IST
Dizo Watch S With a Rectangular Curved Display, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Dizo

Dizo Watch S will go on sale via Flipkart from April 26

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch S features three distinct colours
  • The Dizo smartwatch comes with heart rate and sleep monitoring
  • Dizo Watch S is compatible with Android and iOS devices

Dizo Watch S was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smartwatch comes in a rectangular design and features a curved body. It is also loaded with more than 110 sports modes and supports 24x7 heart rate and sleep monitoring. The Dizo Watch S also supports over 150 watch faces that offer personalisation to match your preferences and style. It is equipped with a metal frame and has compatibility with devices running on Android and iOS.

Dizo Watch S price in India, availability

Dizo Watch S price in India has been set at Rs. 2,299, though the watch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 on its sale day. The Dizo Watch S will initially go on sale through Flipkart from 12pm (noon) on April 26 in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue shades. It will also soon be available through select retail stores in the country, the brand said in a press statement.

Dizo Watch S specifications

The Dizo Watch S features a large 1.57-inch (200x320 pixels) rectangular display with support of touch inputs. The display is protected by a curved glass protection and has 550 nits of peak brightness. For fitness freaks, the Dizo Watch S offers over 110 sports modes that include running, walking, cycling, gymnastics, elliptical, yoga, cricket, mountaineering, and football, among others. The watch is also capable of recording and providing weekly, monthly, and annual reports on parameters including step count, calories burnt, and distance covered.

Similar to other watches of its segment, the Dizo Watch S has a heart rate and sleep monitor as well as the option to keep an eye on your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) level. It, however, can't replace any traditional medical equipment. There is also the ability to track menstrual cycles.

The Dizo Watch S comes in an IP68-certified build that is claimed to have dust and water resistance. It also carries a metal frame to offer a robust design and an attractive appeal.

Just like other Dizo watches, the Dizo Watch S offers customisations through the proprietary Dizo app that is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The app is also claimed to receive an over-the-air (OTA) update soon that will let users track their running route using the in-app GPS of the connected phone. The watch doesn't have integrated GPS support, though. The exercise summary report, once generated on the app, can be shared on social media.

In terms of connectivity, the Dizo Watch S has Bluetooth v5.0 support. The watch is compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0. It packs a 200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The inbuilt battery is also claimed to provide a standby time of up to 20 days.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Dizo Watch S

Dizo Watch S

Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS Android 5.0 and above, iOS 9.0 and above
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dizo Watch S price in India, Dizo Watch S specifications, Dizo Watch S, Dizo, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 40,000 Cheaters, Releases List of Account Names
Cryptocurrency Brings Risk of Money Laundering, Terror Financing: Nirmala Sitharaman
Dizo Watch S With a Rectangular Curved Display, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dizo Watch S With Rectangular Curved Display Now Official
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  4. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  6. iPhone 14 Series Design May Include Prominent Camera Bump
  7. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  8. Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders
  9. Cybersecurity Breach by Military Officials on WhatsApp Unearthed: Report
  10. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro OLED Displays To Be Made Exclusively by Samsung: Report
  2. Cryptocurrency Brings Risk of Money Laundering, Terror Financing: Nirmala Sitharaman
  3. Dizo Watch S With a Rectangular Curved Display, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 40,000 Cheaters, Releases List of Account Names
  5. India’s ED Ramps Investigation in GainBitcoin Fraud Case Worth Crores, Seeks Help from Pune Police
  6. Oppo F21 Pro 5G First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Cybersecurity Breach by Military Officials on WhatsApp Said to Be Unearthed in India, High-Level Probe Underway: Report
  8. Jason Momoa to Star in Live-Action Minecraft Movie: Report
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Get Polls for Group Chats: This Is How It May Look Like
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Bounce to Mark Gains on Monday While Terra Shoot Up by 14 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.