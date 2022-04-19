Dizo Watch S was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smartwatch comes in a rectangular design and features a curved body. It is also loaded with more than 110 sports modes and supports 24x7 heart rate and sleep monitoring. The Dizo Watch S also supports over 150 watch faces that offer personalisation to match your preferences and style. It is equipped with a metal frame and has compatibility with devices running on Android and iOS.

Dizo Watch S price in India, availability

Dizo Watch S price in India has been set at Rs. 2,299, though the watch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 on its sale day. The Dizo Watch S will initially go on sale through Flipkart from 12pm (noon) on April 26 in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue shades. It will also soon be available through select retail stores in the country, the brand said in a press statement.

Dizo Watch S specifications

The Dizo Watch S features a large 1.57-inch (200x320 pixels) rectangular display with support of touch inputs. The display is protected by a curved glass protection and has 550 nits of peak brightness. For fitness freaks, the Dizo Watch S offers over 110 sports modes that include running, walking, cycling, gymnastics, elliptical, yoga, cricket, mountaineering, and football, among others. The watch is also capable of recording and providing weekly, monthly, and annual reports on parameters including step count, calories burnt, and distance covered.

Similar to other watches of its segment, the Dizo Watch S has a heart rate and sleep monitor as well as the option to keep an eye on your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) level. It, however, can't replace any traditional medical equipment. There is also the ability to track menstrual cycles.

The Dizo Watch S comes in an IP68-certified build that is claimed to have dust and water resistance. It also carries a metal frame to offer a robust design and an attractive appeal.

Just like other Dizo watches, the Dizo Watch S offers customisations through the proprietary Dizo app that is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The app is also claimed to receive an over-the-air (OTA) update soon that will let users track their running route using the in-app GPS of the connected phone. The watch doesn't have integrated GPS support, though. The exercise summary report, once generated on the app, can be shared on social media.

In terms of connectivity, the Dizo Watch S has Bluetooth v5.0 support. The watch is compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0. It packs a 200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. The inbuilt battery is also claimed to provide a standby time of up to 20 days.

