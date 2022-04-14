Technology News
Dizo Watch S With Rectangular Dial, Curved Display to Launch in India on April 19

Dizo Watch S has a 1.57-inch screen with 500 nits of brightness.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 April 2022 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Dizo/ Flipkart

Dizo Watch S will arrive in three colour options – Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch S will include dynamic watch faces
  • Dizo Watch S is equipped with a long-lasting battery
  • It will feature Dizo’s complete health and fitness suite

Dizo Watch S will be arriving in India on April 19 at 12pm IST. It will be the first rectangular smartwatch in the brand's lineup and will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart. The Realme TechLife-partner brand has equipped this smartwatch with a large and bright curved display. The Dizo Watch S has a slim body, with an elegant metal frame and a glass design for long-lasting comfort. It will arrive with a number of health and fitness features, including the entire health monitoring suite offered by the company and multiple sports modes.

Dizo Watch S launch details, availability

Dizo has confirmed that the Dizo Watch S will be released in India on April 19 at 12pm IST. The smartwatch will be sold via Flipkart and select retail stores across the country. It will be available in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue colour options. Information regarding its pricing and offers will be made available on the launch date.

Dizo Watch S specifications, features

The Dizo Watch S has a 1.57-inch curved display with 500 nits of brightness for clear visibility. The smartwatch has a slim body with an elegant rectangular metal frame. Its strap is designed to offer a snug fit for reduced discomfort when worn for extended periods. It is fitted with a long-lasting battery. The Dizo Watch S features dynamic watch faces and personalisation options that allow users to customise the look of their watch.

As previously mentioned, this smartwatch will include Dizo's entire health and fitness suite. Its sports modes will allow users to monitor their progress on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. The Dizo Watch S will support in-app GPS features, which the company is expected to roll out soon via an OTA update. This feature will enable users to map out their running route and share their progress with others on social media.

Comments

Further reading: Dizo Watch S, Dizo Watch launch in India, Dizo
Siddhant Chandra
