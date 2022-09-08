Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk smartwatches have been launched in India with Bluetooth calling support. The new wearables come with blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring and female health tracking features. The Dizo Watch R Talk has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, while the Dizo Watch D Talk sports a 1.8-inch display. Both the Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Dizo Watch R Talk and Dizo Watch D Talk price in India, availability

The newly launched Dizo Watch R Talk price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. It will go on sale at a special launch price of Rs. 3,799 starting from September 13 at 12pm IST. The Dizo Watch D Talk, on the other hand, costs Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,799 starting September 26 at 12pm IST. Both models will go on sale via Flipkart.

The Dizo Watch R Talk is offered in Glossy Black and Sleek Silver shades, while the Dizo Watch D Talk is available in Classic Black, Silver Grey and Light Green colour options.

Dizo Watch R Talk specifications

The Dizo Watch R Talk has a circular 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360x360 resolution. The display has always on support, 392ppi pixel resolution and offers 500nits of peak brightness.

New Watch R Talk from Dizo comes with a noise cancellation feature to eliminate unwanted sounds. The budget wearables offer Bluetooth calling support that allows users to receive voice calls directly from their wrists. It has 16mm drivers and includes voice assistant support offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users.

The wearable provides over 150 watch faces with options for customisation and features over 110 sports modes. It is also certified with an IP68 rating for water resistance.

The Dizo Watch R Talk has a SpO2 monitor, blood pressure monitor, and a real-time heart rate tracker. It also provides menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring alongside sedentary reminders. In addition to this, it is equipped to send sedentary and water intake reminders, and call and message notifications. It also offers camera control, music control, and a 'find my watch' feature among others. With the Dizo app, the wearable offers in-app GPS support.

The Dizo Watch R Talk packs a 300mAh battery and it is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge without the calling feature. The wearable is said to last up to five days with the calling feature.

Dizo Watch D Talk specifications

The Dizo Watch D Talk smartwatch has a rectangular dial and comes with a 1.8-inch (240x286 pixels) display with 550 nits of peak brightness. The new wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigation and features a metal frame with silicone straps.

Like the Dizo Watch R Talk, the Watch D Talks also allows users to call, answer, reject and mute calls straight from the wrist. Users can also play music and set alarms on the smartwatch. For ensuring loud sound, the company has packed a speaker at the side of the wearable.

The Dizo Watch D Talk has support for more than 150 watch faces that can be customised via the Dizo app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone. It supports over 120 sports modes. The smartwatch also has inbuilt games.

It sports SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate monitoring alongside inbuild features such as alarm, sedentary reminders, menstrual reminders, stopwatches, smart notifications, and weather updates. Users can also control music and the camera running on the smartphone using the watch.

As mentioned, the Dizo Watch D Talk smartwatch also has an IP68 build. It can be paired with a smartphone to receive social media notifications and message alerts.

Dizo has equipped the Dizo Watch D Talk with a 260mAh battery and it is said to offer a runtime of up to 7 days without calling and up to 2 days with the calling feature.