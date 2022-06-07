Technology News
Dizo Watch D With 1.8-Inch Display, 110 Sport Modes Launched in India: Details

Dizo Watch D will go on sale from June 14.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 7 June 2022 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Dizo

The Watch D from Dizo will go on sale from June 14 at 12pm IST in India

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch D is priced at Rs. 2,999
  • The smartwatch comes in five colour options
  • Dizo Watch D features over 110 sports modes

Dizo Watch D, by Realme TechLife, has been launched in India. The smartwatch features a curved glass design that makes it look similar to the Apple Watch. The latest Dizo smartwatch houses multiple health monitoring features and sports modes. The smartwatch is said to carry the biggest dial in the price segment that is claimed to be 15 percent bigger than the standard dial size. The Dizo Watch D will go on sale from June 14 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart and select retail stores. The wearable is available in 5 colour options.

Dizo Watch D price in India

The Dizo Watch D is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 for a limited period. The smartwatch comes in five colour options — Bronze Green, Classic Black, Copper Pink, Dark Blu, and Steel White.

The Watch D from Dizo will go on sale from June 14 at 12pm IST in India and will be sold via Flipkart and select retail stores.

Dizo Watch D specifications

The Dizo Watch D is said to feature the biggest dial in the Rs. 3,000 price segment. The smartwatch comes with a 1.8-inch colour display with 550 nits of peak brightness that is protected by a curved tempered glass. As mentioned earlier, the design makes the Watch D look similar to Apple Watch. The wearable also comes with over 150 customisable watch faces with interactive dials.

The smartwatch also features support for over 110 sports modes including running, walking, yoga, and horse riding. The Dizo Watch D can monitor a users' blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep among others and also gets drink water reminders as well as menstrual cycle tracker.

The Dizo Watch D comes with several features such as phone camera control, music control, alarm, find phone, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, weather forecast among others.

The Dizo Watch D also syncs with the Dizo app, which, following an OTA update will help users check running routes and share exercise summary on their social media. The wearable also supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is compatible with Android 5 or later and iOS 9 or above.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 350mAh battery. As per Dizo, the Watch D can offer a battery life of up to 14 days with typical usage. The Dizo Watch D is certified with 5ATM water resistance.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Curved
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
