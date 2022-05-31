Dizo Watch D is launching in India on June 7, the Realme sub-brand announced on Tuesday. The new smartwatch is touted to carry the biggest dial in the segment that is claimed to be 15 percent bigger than the standard size. The Dizo Watch D also comes with a curved glass design that brings it to the list of smartwatches that have a similar construction — to look like the Apple Watch. Additionally, users will get health monitoring features and multiple sports modes.

Dizo Watch D launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on June 7. The smartwatch will be available for purchase through Flipkart and select retail stores, the brand said in a press note.

Pricing details about the Dizo Watch D will be announced at the time of its launch next week. However, considering the brand's history, the new model is likely to be its new affordable smartwatch in the market.

Dizo Watch D specifications

The Dizo Watch D is teased to have a 1.8-inch colour display with 550 nits of peak brightness with a curved tempered glass protection. The smartwatch will also come with 50 metres of water resistance and feature a premium metal frame as well as soft silicone straps, the brand said. It is also confirmed to carry a customisable widget dashboard to help users toggle different options. Further, the Dizo Watch D is teased to have a range of watch faces, multiple sports modes, and a health monitoring suite.

In April, the brand introduced the Dizo Watch S with a rectangular curved display and 10-day battery life. It also brought the Dizo Watch 2 Sports with 110 sports modes in March.

Dizo also recently launched the Watch 2 Sports i smartwatch and Wireless Dash as well as Wireless Power i earbuds.