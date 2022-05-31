Technology News
loading

Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased

Dizo Watch D is claimed to be 15 percent bigger than a standard-size smartwatch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 May 2022 17:05 IST
Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Dizo

Dizo Watch D is claimed to come with a premium metal frame

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch D will be available through Flipkart and select retail stores
  • The new smartwatch is coming with a health monitoring suite
  • Dizo Watch D will come with 50m water resistance

Dizo Watch D is launching in India on June 7, the Realme sub-brand announced on Tuesday. The new smartwatch is touted to carry the biggest dial in the segment that is claimed to be 15 percent bigger than the standard size. The Dizo Watch D also comes with a curved glass design that brings it to the list of smartwatches that have a similar construction — to look like the Apple Watch. Additionally, users will get health monitoring features and multiple sports modes.

Dizo Watch D launch date in India

Dizo Watch D launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on June 7. The smartwatch will be available for purchase through Flipkart and select retail stores, the brand said in a press note.

 

Pricing details about the Dizo Watch D will be announced at the time of its launch next week. However, considering the brand's history, the new model is likely to be its new affordable smartwatch in the market.

Dizo Watch D specifications

The Dizo Watch D is teased to have a 1.8-inch colour display with 550 nits of peak brightness with a curved tempered glass protection. The smartwatch will also come with 50 metres of water resistance and feature a premium metal frame as well as soft silicone straps, the brand said. It is also confirmed to carry a customisable widget dashboard to help users toggle different options. Further, the Dizo Watch D is teased to have a range of watch faces, multiple sports modes, and a health monitoring suite.

In April, the brand introduced the Dizo Watch S with a rectangular curved display and 10-day battery life. It also brought the Dizo Watch 2 Sports with 110 sports modes in March.

Dizo also recently launched the Watch 2 Sports i smartwatch and Wireless Dash as well as Wireless Power i earbuds.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dizo Watch D specifications, Dizo Watch D, Dizo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9, Likely to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Government to Launch First Electric Bus Shivaee on June 1 for Pune-Ahmednagar Route, to Operate Six Daily Service
  2. Maestro First Look: Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognisable as Legendary Conductor Leonard Bernstein
  3. Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased
  4. Discovery of Unique Neutron Star With Unusual Radio Emissions Can Introduce New Class of Stellar Object
  5. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9, Likely to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  6. Prada Gears Up for New ‘TimeCapsule’ Collection With NFT Twist
  7. Zyngo Announces to Deploy Over 18,000 Electric Vehicles Pan-India by 2023 End for Last-Mile Delivery
  8. Climate Change's Harsh Reality Is Making the Weather Worse for People Across Globe as Temperature Rises
  9. K.G.F: Chapter 2 to Make Streaming Debut on June 3, Says Amazon Prime Video
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2 Alleged Key Specifications Leaked, Likely to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.