Dizo Watch 2 Sports smartwatch has been launched in India. The new wearable from the Realme Techlife sub-brand comes as a successor to the vanilla Dizo Watch 2 and offers more than 110 sports modes. Dizo Watch 2 Sports features a 1.69-inch TFT touch display with over 150 watch faces, six colour options, and a 5ATM water-resistance rating. The new smartwatch is said to last for up to 10 days on a single charge using its 260mAh battery and a smart power-saving chip.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India, availability

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499. It is available to purchase via Flipkart at Rs. 1,999 for a limited period. It will go on sale in the country for the first time on March 8. The Dizo smartwatch will be offered in six colour options — Classic Black, Dark Green, Golden Pink, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, and Silver Grey. It is offered with 12 months of limited warranty.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports specifications, features

The key specifications for Dizo Watch 2 Sports were teased by the brand earlier this week via a dedicated microsite. It sports a 1.69-inch TFT touch display with 240x280 pixels resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness, and anti-fingerprint coating. Users can customise the watch by selecting a watch face from over 150 different options. The smartwatch is said to be 20 percent lighter than the vanilla Dizo Watch 2.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports offers more than 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes. The smartwatch can also track a user's sporting activities using the Dizo app that also shows the user's GPS running route, workout reports sharing, and exercise reports. Other health monitoring features comprise real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, menstrual period tracking, step counter, calorie tracker, water drinking reminder, and sedentary reminders.

With its 260mAh battery and a smart power-saving chip, Dizo Watch 2 Sports is touted to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It can be fully charged from naught in approximately two hours and has a standby time of 20 days. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher devices. It can be paired to a smartphone using Bluetooth v5, offering an operating range of 10 metres.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports also has music playback controls, remote camera shutter, smart notifications, call rejection feature, alarm, and Find My Phone feature. It also has a 5ATM (50 metres) water-resistance rating. The smartwatch measures 258x38.8x12.2mm and weighs 41.5 grams.

