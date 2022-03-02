Technology News
Dizo Watch 2 Sports With 110 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India starts at Rs. 3,499 and will be sold via flipkart.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 March 2022 12:15 IST
Dizo Watch 2 Sports With 110 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Dizo

Dizo Watch 2 Sports features a 1.69-inch TFT touch display

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch 2 Sports is offered in six colour options
  • It will go on sale for the first time on March 8
  • Dizo Watch 2 Sports has a 5ATM water resistance rating

Dizo Watch 2 Sports smartwatch has been launched in India. The new wearable from the Realme Techlife sub-brand comes as a successor to the vanilla Dizo Watch 2 and offers more than 110 sports modes. Dizo Watch 2 Sports features a 1.69-inch TFT touch display with over 150 watch faces, six colour options, and a 5ATM water-resistance rating. The new smartwatch is said to last for up to 10 days on a single charge using its 260mAh battery and a smart power-saving chip.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India, availability

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India has been set at Rs. 3,499. It is available to purchase via Flipkart at Rs. 1,999 for a limited period. It will go on sale in the country for the first time on March 8. The Dizo smartwatch will be offered in six colour options — Classic Black, Dark Green, Golden Pink, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, and Silver Grey. It is offered with 12 months of limited warranty.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports specifications, features

The key specifications for Dizo Watch 2 Sports were teased by the brand earlier this week via a dedicated microsite. It sports a 1.69-inch TFT touch display with 240x280 pixels resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness, and anti-fingerprint coating. Users can customise the watch by selecting a watch face from over 150 different options. The smartwatch is said to be 20 percent lighter than the vanilla Dizo Watch 2.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports offers more than 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes. The smartwatch can also track a user's sporting activities using the Dizo app that also shows the user's GPS running route, workout reports sharing, and exercise reports. Other health monitoring features comprise real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, menstrual period tracking, step counter, calorie tracker, water drinking reminder, and sedentary reminders.

With its 260mAh battery and a smart power-saving chip, Dizo Watch 2 Sports is touted to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It can be fully charged from naught in approximately two hours and has a standby time of 20 days. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher devices. It can be paired to a smartphone using Bluetooth v5, offering an operating range of 10 metres.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports also has music playback controls, remote camera shutter, smart notifications, call rejection feature, alarm, and Find My Phone feature. It also has a 5ATM (50 metres) water-resistance rating. The smartwatch measures 258x38.8x12.2mm and weighs 41.5 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dizo Watch 2 Sports

Dizo Watch 2 Sports

Strap Colour Classic Black, Dark Green, Golden Pink, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, Silver Grey
Display Size 43mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Dizo, Dizo Watch 2 Sports, Dizo Watch 2 Sports Price in India, Dizo Watch 2 Sports Specifications, Realme Techlife
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
