Dizo Watch 2 Sports is set to launch in India on March 2. The smartwatch will be sold via Flipkart, the Realme TechLife partner brand has announced. Dizo says that the new smartwatch is a successor to the vanilla Dizo Watch 2, and offers more sports modes. Dizo Watch 2 Sports is also claimed to be 20 percent lighter than its predecessor. It will sport a 1.69-inch touchscreen display, has over 150 watch faces, six colour options, over 110 sports modes. The wearable also offers tracking of blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep cycle.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports launch details

As per a tweet from Dizo and a microsite on Flipkart, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports will be launched on March 2 at 12pm in Classic Black, Dark Green, Golden Pink, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, and Silver Grey colours. The new Dizo wearable will be available for purchase via Flipkart and select retail stores, as per the company.

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports price in India is yet to be announced.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports specifications

The key specifications of Dizo Watch 2 Sports have already been revealed by the company. The smartwatch is said to be 20 percent lighter than the Dizo Watch 2. It will feature a 1.69-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch will offer over 150 watch faces to choose from. The wearable comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes, and the workouts can be tracked via Dizo apps.

Health-related features on Dizo Watch 2 Sports include real-time heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, women's health tracking, and sedentary reminder, among others. The wearable is said to come with a 5ATM water-resistance rating which means it can survive 50 metres below water for 30 minutes.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery and a smart power-saving chip. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of runtime on a full charge, which is said to take two hours to complete. Other features that are supported include music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, reject/ mute calls, alarm, and find my phone, among others.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.