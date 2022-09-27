Technology News
Realme's Dizo Partners With Optiemus Electronics to Manufacture Smartwatches, Audio Wearables in India

Dizo has already begun manufacturing some of its products, including the Dizo Watch D, in the country.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 27 September 2022 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Dizo

Highlights
  • Dizo plans to manufacture smartwatches and audio wearables in India
  • Dizo has launched over 30 products since its inception
  • Dizo will focus on entering into smart entertainment and accessories

Smart devices maker Dizo has partnered with electronic manufacturing services company Optiemus Electronics Limited to manufacture smartwatches and audio wearables in India.

Dizo is a global technology brand and already has its presence in several other countries. However, India is the most important market for the brand, the company said in a statement.

"We have been talking about local manufacturing since the beginning and today, this dream is realised too and we are very excited about the future. Our alliance with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) only supports our commitment towards India and Indian consumers.

"We are positive that through this partnership, we will be able to bridge the gap of making more futuristic AIoT (Artificial intelligence of things) and lifestyle products for the growing consumer needs," Dizo India CEO Abhilash Panda said.

The brand has already started manufacturing some of its products, including Dizo Watch D, here in India and will eventually move to production of the other Dizo products — existing and upcoming ones in phases.

"From selling out products within minutes of the first sale to touching 1 million consumer base in just 5 months of inception to being rated as one of the top five smartwatch brands and fastest growing brands in audio wearables, our journey has been nothing less than a dream come true," Panda said.

Since its inception, Dizo has launched over 30 products, including smartwatches, earbuds, neckbands, beard trimmers, hair dryers, feature phones and smartphone accessories.

In terms of product categories, Dizo will focus on entering into smart entertainment, smart home, smart care, and accessories for its consumers, the statement said.

