Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Series With Retina AMOLED display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Ignite Spectra series comprises two smartwatches named Spectra and Spectra Plus.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 12 July 2022 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Crossbeats

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch screen

Highlights
  • Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series come with Bluetooth calling 
  • These wearables from Ignite Spectra series support 30 sports modes
  • The Plus variant smartwatch of the series stores over 150 songs

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatch was uneviled in India on Monday. The Ignite Spectra series comprises two smartwatches named Spectra and Spectra Plus. The company says that this smartwatch series is the first in the segment which comes with an ultra-modern Retina AMOLED display and built-in storage for music. The Plus variant of the Ignite Spectra series smartwatch allows users to store over 150 songs. The wearables support 30 sports modes along with more than 200 watch faces.

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra, Ignite Spectra price in India, availability

The latest Ignite Spectra series from Crossbeats has been priced at an introductory rate of Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,999 for the Ignite Spectra and Ignite Spectra Plus smartwatches, respectively.
Buyers will get an option to purchase the Crossbeats Ignite Spectra smartwatch in Basil Green and Graphite Black colours. Whereas, the Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Plus smartwatch is available in Carbon Black and Marine Blue colour variants.
These wearables from Ignite Spectra series can be purchased from Crossbeats official website.

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra, Ignite Spectra Plus specifications, features

The Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch screen with a 3D curvature bezel. As mentioned above, the company claims that these wearables are the first in the segment which come with an ultra-modern retina AMOLED display and built-in storage for music. The Plus variant of the smartwatch series allows users to store over 150 songs. It also offers the option to either stream their playlist through the watch or connect the same to TWS or neckband earphones.

The Ignite Spectra series come with Bluetooth calling and houses 650 nits peak brightness.
The smartwatches are also equipped with superior AI-powered health sensors as well as voice assistance. The AI-enabled health metrics include heart rate sensor, SpO2 and Blood Pressure monitoring, meditative breathing feature and sleep tracking.

The Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatches carry an IP68 rating for water and dust-resistance. The wearables have up to 10 days of battery life with typical use, and up to 2 days of battery life with voice calling. The company also claims that these smartwatches take up to 90 minute to charge fully.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Blue
Display Size 45mm
Dial Shape Square
Display Type Retina
Ideal For Unisex
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Display Size 45mm
Dial Shape Square
Display Type Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
US Senators Fear Facebook, Instagram Parent Meta Censoring Abortion Posts
Mark MacGann Emerges as Uber Whistleblower Who Leaked Company's Documents
