Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatch was uneviled in India on Monday. The Ignite Spectra series comprises two smartwatches named Spectra and Spectra Plus. The company says that this smartwatch series is the first in the segment which comes with an ultra-modern Retina AMOLED display and built-in storage for music. The Plus variant of the Ignite Spectra series smartwatch allows users to store over 150 songs. The wearables support 30 sports modes along with more than 200 watch faces.

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra, Ignite Spectra price in India, availability

The latest Ignite Spectra series from Crossbeats has been priced at an introductory rate of Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,999 for the Ignite Spectra and Ignite Spectra Plus smartwatches, respectively.

Buyers will get an option to purchase the Crossbeats Ignite Spectra smartwatch in Basil Green and Graphite Black colours. Whereas, the Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Plus smartwatch is available in Carbon Black and Marine Blue colour variants.

These wearables from Ignite Spectra series can be purchased from Crossbeats official website.

Crossbeats Ignite Spectra, Ignite Spectra Plus specifications, features

The Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch screen with a 3D curvature bezel. As mentioned above, the company claims that these wearables are the first in the segment which come with an ultra-modern retina AMOLED display and built-in storage for music. The Plus variant of the smartwatch series allows users to store over 150 songs. It also offers the option to either stream their playlist through the watch or connect the same to TWS or neckband earphones.

The Ignite Spectra series come with Bluetooth calling and houses 650 nits peak brightness.

The smartwatches are also equipped with superior AI-powered health sensors as well as voice assistance. The AI-enabled health metrics include heart rate sensor, SpO2 and Blood Pressure monitoring, meditative breathing feature and sleep tracking.

The Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatches carry an IP68 rating for water and dust-resistance. The wearables have up to 10 days of battery life with typical use, and up to 2 days of battery life with voice calling. The company also claims that these smartwatches take up to 90 minute to charge fully.