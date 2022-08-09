Technology News
Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 August 2022 19:02 IST
Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max offers more than 500 watch faces

  • Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance
  • It features a rectangular display
  • Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max can be locked using a password

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max debuted in India on Monday as the new affordable smartwatch by the Indian vendor. The new smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly with the device, without taking out the paired smartphone from their pocket. The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max features a 1.9-inch display and includes always-on support. The wearable offers more than 500 watch faces to choose from and comes with blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring.

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max price in India, availability

Price of the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max in India has been set at Rs. 3,999. It comes in Kohl black and Mystic Blue colour options and is currently available for purchase via Amazon during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022. It will go on sale through the company website soon.

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max specifications

The new Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max features a 1.99-inch UHD colour display which comes without bezels and has always-on support. It comes with a silicone wrist strap and sports a multi-function crown that can be used to navigate menus, adjust volumes, and swap watch faces. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support SpO2 and heart rate monitoring. It is also touted to track stress and sleep.

The wearable packs 2W Speakers and a microphone with support for ENC. The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max offers Bluetooth calling that allows users to make and attend voice calls through the network available on their phone, but without using the phone. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The company is offering over 500 customisable watch faces that you can apply as per your preference with the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max. It also offers 11 menu user interface themes.

The battery on the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max is rated to deliver up to 15 days of usage on a single charge. It also includes a password lock feature to ensure security.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max

Strap Colour Kohl Black, Mystic Blue
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India
