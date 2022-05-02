Crossbeats Ignite Lyt, a lightweight smartwatch for youngsters, was launched in India on Monday. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch display with contoured edges of 2.5D curvature. Alongside, the audio brand has also announced the launch of Crossbeats Xplore, a one-of-its-kind made-in-India app that is designed to enhance the experience of owning a smartwatch. The company claims that the Ignite Lyt smartwatch is one of the lightest watches with unique features such as Theatre & DND modes. The smartwatch is also packed with multi-sports mode and a sleep track feature with 7-day sleep data log.

Crossbeats Ignite Lyt price in India and availability

The Crossbeats Ignite Lyt smartwatch is currently priced at an introductory rate of Rs.1,999 and is available to purchase from Crossbeats official website. Buyers will also get an option to choose the smartwatch in three different colours- Carbon Black, Sapphire Blue, and Zenith Gold.

Crossbeats Ignite Lyt specifications

As mentioned, the newly launched Crossbeats Ignite Lyt smartwatch features a 1.69-inch display with contoured 2.5D edges, a multi-sports mode and a sleep track feature with a 7-day sleep data log. The brand also claims that the smartwatch is packed with a SpO2 tracker and offers real-time heart rate tracking for 24 hours data logs. Besides this, it is an entry-level IP68-certified dust and water resistant smartwatch, which is packed with a battery that is claimed to last for up to 15 days on a single charge.

At the same time, Crossbeats has also announced the Crossbeats Xplore app, an extension service that can enhance the wearable experience for the users, which is said to be 100 percent secure with complete data privacy and a hassle-free user experience, according to the brand.