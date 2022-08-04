Crossbeats Ignite Grande smartwatch has been launched in India. Crossbeats Ignite Grande has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with features including Bluetooth calling, SpO2 tracker, and a 1.75-inch ultra-HD LTPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Ignite Grande houses several health and fitness features trackers for monitoring blood pressure, heart rate, and SpO2. The wearable from Crossbeats features a Realtek 8763 chipset and comes with an inbuilt speaker and microphone. The watch gets the Snapcharge feature by Crossbeats and the company claims a battery life of up to seven days, and up to two days with Bluetooth calling.

Crossbeats Ignite Grande price in India

The Crossbeats Ignite Grande has been priced at Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch comes in Arctic Blue, Graphite Grey, and Sapphire Black colour variants. The wearable from Crossbeats is yet to go on sale and users have the option to click the ‘Notify Me' button on the official website to get notified when the watch is available for purchase.

The Ignite Grande will also be available for purchase from Amazon India.

Crossbeats Ignite Grande specifications

The Crossbeats Ignite Grande sports a 1.75-inch inch ultra-HD LTPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 320x385 pixels resolution. The wearable comes with multiple health and fitness feature trackers including blood pressure tracker, heart rate monitor, as well as SpO2 tracker.

As mentioned earlier, the Crossbeats Ignite Grande will be powered by a Realtek 8763 chipset and comes with an inbuilt speaker and microphone for voice calls via Bluetooth. The smartwatch also comes with features such as single click pairing.

For battery, the Crossbeats Ignite Grande houses the Snapcharge feature by Crossbeats. The company claims a battery life of up to seven days for the Ignite Grande. With Bluetooth calling, users can expect a battery life of up to two days.