Crossbeats Ignite Atlas With GPS, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

Crossbeats Ignite Atlas has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 June 2022 17:55 IST
Photo Credit: Crossbeats

Crossbeats Ignite Atlas (pictured) comes with IP67 water and dust resistance

Highlights
  • Crossbeats has launched the smartwatch in five colours
  • Ignite Atlas comes with a heart rate sensor
  • The smartwatch claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life

Crossbeats Ignite Atlas smartwatch has been launched in India on Wednesday, June 15 with a 1.69-inch HD display and 30 preset sports modes. The wearable is exclusively available on Crossbeats official website for pre-orders with an expected delivery date between June 17 and June 20. The smartwatch comes in five colours out of which three are a dual-tone colour scheme. It gets built-in GPS, Bluetooth voice calling, AI-powered sensors for health monitoring, and over 100 watch faces. The wearable is compatible with Google Fit, Strava, and Apple Health.

Crossbeats Ignite Atlas price and availability

The new smartwatch from Crossbeats is currently available for pre-orders on company's official website with an introductory price tag of Rs. 4,999. The retail price of the Crossbeats Ignite Atlas in India will be Rs. 5,999.

The smartwatch is offered in five colours, Vivid Black, Imperial Blue, Scarlet Green, Scarlet Grey, and Fiery Red. The Scarlet Green, Scarlet Grey, and Fiery Red colour options are going to come with hole-punch style strap and dual-colour scheme. The expected delivery date displayed on the website is between June 17 and June 20.

Crossbeats Ignite Atlas specifications

The new Crossbeats smartwatch features a 1.69-inch IPS touchscreen with HD resolution (240x280). It gets over 100 customisable watch faces and 99.5 percent wide colour gamut. The display has been designed to deliver 500 nits of brightness. The Ignite Atlas has been built with premium ABS material and comes with IP67 water and dust resistant rating. The smartwatch is 45x38x13mm in dimensions and weighs 45g. It is compatible with both iOS and Android and gets Bluetooth versions 3.0 and 5.0. The smartwatch it runs on Realtek operating system.

Ignite Atlas comes with a bunch of health features, including Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitoring, SpO2 tracking, Pedometer, Stress Monitoring, and Sleep Tracking. There are also 30 preset sports modes like running, hiking, biking, and swimming. The smartwatch also gets a built-in GPS, dual-satellite GLONASS, and multi-motion activity sensor. The wearable features Bluetooth calling and both, Google Voice Assistant and Siri support. The wearable is also compatible with Strava, Apple Health, and Google Fit.

The wearable gets a 420mAh lithium-ion polymer battery with a magnetic pin for charging. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days with typical usage and up to 3 days with GPS tracking enabled. It also has a standby time of up to 20 days. With the Ignite Atlas, customers will get one strap and a charging cable in the box.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.