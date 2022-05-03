Technology News
loading

This Virtual Reality Device Lets People Feel the Sensation of Water Touching Their Lips in Metaverse

The researchers say the system allows users to feel the virtual world on and in their mouths – without actually making physical contact.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 May 2022 13:36 IST
This Virtual Reality Device Lets People Feel the Sensation of Water Touching Their Lips in Metaverse

Photo Credit: Carnegie Mellon University

CMU researchers exploited sensitivity of lips to devise a new tactile feedback system

Highlights
  • The tech creates sensations on the lips, teeth, and tongue
  • It uses airborne ultrasonic waves to trigger the sensation
  • Device will make the Metaverse experience more immersive

Imagine you are in a virtual reality (VR) environment beside a drinking fountain and want to drink water from it. While you could lean and drink water, you were unlikely to feel anything. That is set to change. Researchers at a private institution in the US have found a way that allows people to feel the sensation of the water touching their lips in the so-called Metaverse. Simply put, it means users of their device can now feel even kissing sensations, among many others. Lips are surprisingly sensitive. The researchers exploited this characteristic to let people receive tactile feedback in virtual worlds.

The researchers say that their device will make the Metaverse experience more immersive. The engineers at the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh say their new ultrasound-based system allows users to feel the virtual world on and in their mouths – without actually making physical contact.

The development is surprising. Their technology creates sensations on the lips, teeth, and tongue using airborne ultrasonic waves, and it's small and light enough to attach to the bottom of virtual reality (VR) goggles.

The researchers have also used the system to create such haptic effects as raindrops, mud splatter and crawling bugs. The researchers explained on the university's website that the effect is achieved by using multiple ultrasound-generating modules, or transducers. The device uses 64 tiny transducers.

However, not all effects that the device created were equally useful. The researchers said that those that were mouth-specific — such as brushing teeth, feeling raindrops from an open window or feeling a bug moving across the lips — were most successful. Others, such as the feel of walking through cobwebs, proved less powerful as people expected to feel those sensations over a large part of the body.

Even drinking from a water fountain could be a little disorienting, said Vivian Shen, a second-year Ph.D. student in the Robotics Institute and one of the developers of the system. “It's weird because you feel the water but it's not wet,” she said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virtual reality, metaverse, drinking water in virtual reality, VR, Mouth Haptics, Haptics
Former US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Said to Hit Web Browsers by End of May
Zepto Raises $200 Million in Fresh Funding, Company Now Valued at $900 Million

Related Stories

This Virtual Reality Device Lets People Feel the Sensation of Water Touching Their Lips in Metaverse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  4. Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, and More on Hotstar in May
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  6. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  8. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights
  2. Rocket Lab Catches Falling Booster Rocket With Helicopter, Drops It in Ocean Minutes Later
  3. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000mAh Battery
  4. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Government Warns Google Chrome Users of 'Highly Severe' Vulnerabilities, Urges to Install Latest Update
  6. This Virtual Reality Device Lets People Feel the Sensation of Water Touching Their Lips in Metaverse
  7. Government Fixes Security Flaw in eHospital Portal That Was Exposing Data of Millions of Patients
  8. BGMI Basic Dynamo Voice Pack Announced, Krafton Bans Over 50,000 Cheaters
  9. Nickel, Lithium Available in Abundance to Produce 14 Million EVs in 2023: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.