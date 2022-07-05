Technology News
loading

Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details

Boult Drift smartwatch was launched on July 4 and Boult Cosmic is set to launch on July 9.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 July 2022 18:28 IST
Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details

Photo Credit: Boult

The Boult Drift comes with a 1.69-inch TFT HD display with 475 nits of peak brightness

Highlights
  • Boult Drift is still listed on Flipkart with the ‘Notify Me’ button
  • The smartwatch comes at an MRP of Rs. 7,999
  • Boult Cosmic is said to feature a 1.69-inch TFT HD display

Boult Audio is stepping into the wearable industry with the launch of two new smartwatches — Boult Cosmic and Boult Drift. While Boult Drift was launched on Monday, July 4, the Boult Cosmic is set to launch on July 9. Both the wearables will come with multiple health indicators and the company claims a battery life of up to 10 days. Cosmic and Drift from Boult sport a screen size of 1.69-inch and use a TFT HD display. The wearables come in different colour options and can be purchased from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Boult Drift, Cosmic price in India

The Boult Drift was launched yesterday, but is still listed on Flipkart with the ‘Notify Me' button. Gadgets 360 reached out to Boult to clarify why the sale wasn't live on Flipkart, we are yet to hear back from them. The smartwatch comes at an MRP of Rs. 7,999, but is available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 for those who buy it within a week of the launch date. The smartwatch is available in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options.

Boult Cosmic is priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,999 and will go on sale starting July 9. The smartwatch is said to come at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499. The wearable will come in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

Boult Drift, Boult Cosmic specifications

The Boult Drift comes with a 1.69-inch TFT HD display with 475 nits of peak brightness, 240 x 280 resolution, and pixel density of 218PPI. The smartwatch features over 140 cloud-based watch faces and comes with pre-installed mini games. The Drift offers up to 60 sports modes and a complete health monitor. The wearable has health trackers including heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also features smart notifications and Bluetooth calling. The Drift from Boult houses a built-in microphone and speaker letting you dial and answer calls.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS. The company claims a battery life of up to 10 days for the Drift and a battery life of up to 2 days with a mere 10-minute charge. The Boult Drift comes with IP68 dust and water resistant rating.

The Boult Cosmic is also said to come with a 1.69-inch TFT HD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 240 x 280 resolution, and pixel density of 218PPI. The smartwatch will get multiple health tracking features including blood pressure monitor, blood saturation tracker, heart rate monitor, along with several sports modes. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult, Boult Drift, Boult Drift price in India, Boult Drift specifications, Boult Cosmic, Boult Cosmic price in India, Boult Cosmic specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team

Related Stories

Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. OnePlus 10T Price Tipped by Amazon UK Listing: Report
  4. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
  9. OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production, Nord Buds CE Spotted
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
#Latest Stories
  1. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
  2. Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act Passed as EU Moves to Rein in Big Tech; Enforcement Concerns Remain
  3. TikTok Accused by Rights Activists of Breaching EU Laws for Targeted Advertising Policy
  4. Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details
  5. Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team
  6. FTX US Has Agreed to Acquire Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Improved Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Could Help EVs in Cold Climates to Travel Further on a Single Charge
  9. Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A21s Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Reports
  10. Twitter India Said to Pursue Judicial Review of Content Takedown Orders, Alleging Abuse of Power
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.