Boult Audio is stepping into the wearable industry with the launch of two new smartwatches — Boult Cosmic and Boult Drift. While Boult Drift was launched on Monday, July 4, the Boult Cosmic is set to launch on July 9. Both the wearables will come with multiple health indicators and the company claims a battery life of up to 10 days. Cosmic and Drift from Boult sport a screen size of 1.69-inch and use a TFT HD display. The wearables come in different colour options and can be purchased from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Boult Drift, Cosmic price in India

The Boult Drift was launched yesterday, but is still listed on Flipkart with the ‘Notify Me' button. Gadgets 360 reached out to Boult to clarify why the sale wasn't live on Flipkart, we are yet to hear back from them. The smartwatch comes at an MRP of Rs. 7,999, but is available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 for those who buy it within a week of the launch date. The smartwatch is available in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options.

Boult Cosmic is priced at an MRP of Rs. 5,999 and will go on sale starting July 9. The smartwatch is said to come at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499. The wearable will come in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

Boult Drift, Boult Cosmic specifications

The Boult Drift comes with a 1.69-inch TFT HD display with 475 nits of peak brightness, 240 x 280 resolution, and pixel density of 218PPI. The smartwatch features over 140 cloud-based watch faces and comes with pre-installed mini games. The Drift offers up to 60 sports modes and a complete health monitor. The wearable has health trackers including heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also features smart notifications and Bluetooth calling. The Drift from Boult houses a built-in microphone and speaker letting you dial and answer calls.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS. The company claims a battery life of up to 10 days for the Drift and a battery life of up to 2 days with a mere 10-minute charge. The Boult Drift comes with IP68 dust and water resistant rating.

The Boult Cosmic is also said to come with a 1.69-inch TFT HD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 240 x 280 resolution, and pixel density of 218PPI. The smartwatch will get multiple health tracking features including blood pressure monitor, blood saturation tracker, heart rate monitor, along with several sports modes. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.