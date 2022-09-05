Technology News
Boat Storm Pro Call With 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 700 Active Modes Launched in India

Boat Storm Pro Call price in India is set at Rs. 3,799.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 14:39 IST
Boat Storm Pro Call With 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 700 Active Modes Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Storm Pro Call comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Boat Storm Pro Call gets fast charging technology
  • It can be purchased from Flipkart and Boat website
  • Boat Storm Pro Call offers Bluetooth calling

Boat Storm Pro Call was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest offering in the Bluetooth calling smartwatch portfolio. The homegrown company says that the premium offering has the biggest AMOLED display in its entire portfolio. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with support for over 100 cloud-based watch faces, gets a fluid UI, and ASAP Charge fast charging capability. There are over 700 active modes which track the wearer's activities throughout the day, as per the company.

Boat Storm Pro Call price in India

The Boat Storm Pro Call price in India is set at Rs. 3,799. It is available on the Boat website and Flipkart. At the time of writing this, the price of the smartwatch is Rs. 3,499 on the e-commerce website. The Boat smartwatch can be purchased in Charcoal Black, Navy Blue, and Scarlet Red colour options.

Boat Storm Pro Call specifications

It sports a 1.78-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Boat Storm Pro Call comes with support for over 100 cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature. It allows wearers to save up to 10 contacts, comes with a built-in speaker, and a microphone. Health-related features on the smartwatch include 24x7 heart rate monitoring, real-time SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and sedentary alerts.

Boat Storm Pro Call has 700+ active modes (or sports modes) which track your activities. These active modes include strength training, dancing (Ballet), aerobics, laughing, playing music (piano), guitar, walking, running, boxing, frisbee, judo, skateboarding, among others. The activities can be tracked in the Boat Crest Gamification app.

The smartwatch runs for 10 days with light usage and up to a week with heavy usage, the company claims. The Boat Storm Pro Call gets the Boat ASAP charge that is said to fully juice up the smartwatch in 30 minutes. Other features include ability to track live cricket scores, guided breathing, meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music and camera controls and more. It is rated IP68 for dust and water-resistance.

boAt Storm Pro Call

boAt Storm Pro Call

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: Boat Storm Pro Call, Boat Storm Pro Call Price in India, Boat Storm Pro Call Specifications, Boat
Boat Storm Pro Call With 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 700 Active Modes Launched in India
Comment
