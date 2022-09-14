Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, and Watch SE (2nd Generation) battery capacities have been reportedly revealed by 3C certification. The smartwatches were launched by the company at its 'Far Out' event earlier this month. The Apple Watch Ultra sports a 49mm Retina display that offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and is housed in a titanium body. Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor that enables female wearers to track their ovulation cycles while the Watch SE (2nd Generation) comes with a Retina OLED display that is 30 percent larger than its predecessor that was launched in 2020.

A report by MySmartPrice has suggested the battery capacities of the latest smartwatches by Apple including the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), Watch Series 8, and Watch Ultra, citing a 3C certification. The American tech giant is known to not reveal the exact battery capacities of its smartwatches.

The Apple Watch SE (40mm) and the Watch SE (44mm) are said to feature 245mAh and 296mAh battery capacities, respectively, while the Watch Series 8 (41mm) and the Watch Series 8 (45mm) reportedly come with battery capacities of 282mAh and 308mAh, respectively.

The Apple Watch Ultra supposedly packs a large 542mAh battery. To recall, the Apple Watch Ultra sports a 49mm Retina display that offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch features a new Wayfinder watch face that is designed for the smartwatch's larger sapphire crystal display.

As mentioned earlier, the Watch Series 8 from Apple houses a new temperature sensor that enables female users to track their ovulation cycles while the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) comes with a Retina OLED display that is 30 percent larger than its predecessor that was launched in 2020.

