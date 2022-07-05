Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With a Larger Display

Apple is expected to launch three variants of the Apple Watch Series 8
The watch series will also reportedly feature a body temperature sensor
Apple Watch Series 8 is also said to get an S8 chip
Apple Watch Series 8 is reportedly said to feature a larger display than its predecessors. This larger size is expected to be 1.99-inch. The Cupertino-based tech company is said to launch three variants of the new smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 8 will also reportedly feature a body temperature sensor that is capable of detecting whether you have a fever. It could then recommend talking to your doctor or use a dedicated thermometer. The smartwatch from Apple is also said to get the S8 chip.
Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has shared a tweet, teasing that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 could come in new sizes, including larger display than its predecessors, including the Apple Watch Series 7. This larger size could be 1.99-inch, which means that the upcoming model could come in 50mm size. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm options.
Moreover, a recent report suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a body temperature sensor that is capable of detecting whether the wearer has fever. The smartwatch could then recommend talking to their doctor or using a dedicated thermometer. The report also added that the Apple Watch's body-temperature feature won't give users a specific reading similar to a forehead or wrist thermometer. The wearable will rather indicate if it believes you have fever.
To recall, Apple is planning to launch three variants of the Apple Watch Series 8. There is expected to be a low-end SE, a standard Series 8, and a rugged edition that is aimed at extreme sports.
