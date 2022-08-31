Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be launched alongside iPhone 14 models on September 7 during the company's ‘Far out' event. Ahead of the official announcement, a leak has suggested a new colour option for the wearable. Apple Watch Series 8's Product Red option is said to be a new shade of red. Like the previous Apple Watch Series 7, the upcoming models could also be offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. The Apple Watch Series 8 is said to feature Midnight, Product Red, Silver, and Starlight colour options in aluminium, and Graphite and Silver colour options with the stainless-steel variant.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) on Twitter suggested a new shade of red colour on the Product Red colourway for Apple Watch Series 8. As per the leak, the wearable will come in 41mm and 45mm options like the previous models.

The design and contents in the retail box of the Apple Watch Series 8 could be the same as the Apple Watch Series 7. The tipster citing a source said that the Apple Watch Series 8 would have "little to no difference from the Series 7.” Further, the leak claims that Apple will have enough stock ready during the launch and there will not be any shipping delay for the new device.

Apple is yet to confirm the development of the latest generation Apple Watch models, even though leaks have been in abundance. As per a past leak, the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature Midnight, Product Red, Silver, and Starlight colour options in aluminium, and Graphite and Silver colour options with the stainless-steel variant.

The upcoming lineup is tipped to include an Apple Watch Pro model and it could pack a satellite feature to enable calls and messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection. Apple is said to use titanium in the Watch Series 8 for improved build quality. The wearable is also said to feature a body temperature sensor.

Apple is all set to host the ‘Far out' launch event on September 7. During the event, the company is expected to unveil the Watch Series 8, alongside other Apple products including iPhone 14 and iPad models.