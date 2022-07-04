Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature

Apple Watch Series 8 could recommend talking to your doctor or using a dedicated thermometer.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 4 July 2022 11:55 IST
Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive mid-September this year

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 8 will rather indicate if it believes you have fever
  • Apple is said to launch three variants of the Series 8
  • Apple Watch Series is expected to get the S8 chip

Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly feature a body temperature sensor that is capable of detecting whether you have a fever. The smartwatch could then recommend talking to your doctor or using a dedicated thermometer. The American tech company is expected to launch three variants of the Apple Watch Series 8. The smartwatch from Apple is also said to get the S8 chip that could have the same specifications as the S7. The CAD render of the wearable was leaked late last year, giving us a glimpse of its design.

According to a recent newletter from tech reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple Watch Series 8 will be able tell if you have a fever. Users can expect a set of new health tracking features in the upcoming wearable from Apple. Gurman also added that the Apple Watch's body-temperature feature won't give users a specific reading similar to a forehead or wrist thermometer. The wearable will rather indicate if it believes you have a fever. Users will thus be alerted to visit a doctor or use a dedicated thermometer.

Reports of Apple planning to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model have been around for some time now. In May, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple might be working on an algorithm to support the temperature sensing feature in the smartwatch.

To recall, Apple is reportedly aiming to launch three variants of the Apple Watch Series 8. There is expected to be a low-end SE, a standard Series 8, and a rugged edition that is aimed at extreme sports. The wearables are also expected to get the S8 chip that could have similar specifications to the S7. Apple Watch models for 2023 – part of Series 9 – are slated to get a new processor.

The SE model of the Series 8 is said to stick to the screen size of the current model. According to Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 3 could be discontinued in the fall and the current SE could take its place in the market. Gurman has earlier claimed that Apple is working on a bunch of features, including adding satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch.

To recall, the CAD render of the wearable was leaked late last year, giving us a glimpse of its design. Apple Watch Series 8 may sport a pair of speaker grilles instead of one.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 8 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO
Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  8. Watch the Chilling Trailer for Netflix’s True Crime Series Indian Predator
  9. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  10. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Fast Charging Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s DART Asteroid Mission Could Severely Deform Target Asteroid, New Study Reveals
  2. Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU
  3. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature
  5. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO
  6. US Supreme Court's Climate Change Ruling Could Weaken Agencies Efforts to Rein in Big Tech
  7. US-backed OTF Said to Provide Funding to Help Russians Bypass Censorship With Free VPN Access
  8. Oppo Reportedly Working on Two Foldable Smartphones, Tipped to Launch Later This Year
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Enter July Trading Rink With Minor Losses, Majority Altcoins Stay Low on Value Marks
  10. IT Department Says Taxpayers Facing Issues Accessing E-Filing Portal, Infosys Taking ‘Proactive Measures’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.