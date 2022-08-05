Technology News
Apple Watch Series 8 Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details

Apple Watch Series 8 base model is tipped to feature four colour options for the aluminium variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 August 2022 21:44 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ ShrimpApplePro

The base variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to not get a titanium model

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 8 said to enter mass production this month
  • The smartwatch will reportedly be called Apple Watch Pro
  • Apple is yet to confirm the details of the Apple Watch 8 Series

Apple Watch Series 8 has been tipped to feature the same design as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7. A tipster has shared the expected colour options for the company's rumoured next-generation wearable device. The leak specifically refers to the base variant of the Apple Watch Series 8. It is also said to feature four aluminium colour options and two stainless steel colour options. According to the tipster, who cites an unnamed source, no new sensors were noticeable on the smartwatch. A recent report had suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could support a ‘fever detection' feature.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) has leaked details regarding the base variant of the rumoured Apple Watch Series 8. According to the tipster, the wearable will feature a design similar to the previous generation smartwatch form Apple. It is said to feature Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, Silver colour options in aluminium. It could also get Silver and Graphite colour options for the stainless steel version, the tipster added.

The base variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will not be available in a titanium model, according to the tipster, who also notes that their source was unable to visually notice any new sensors on the rumoured smartwatch series from Apple. Additionally, the tipster has also shared that the box of the Apple Watch Series 8 will get a new seal with stronger glue. This is said to prevent retailers and from repackaging the smartwatch. It is said to enter mass production this month.

Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly sport the largest display that the tech giant has placed on a wearable. As per the report, the Watch Series 8 could be called the Apple Watch Pro. The report also added that it could be the first major redesign for an Apple Watch since 2018. This claim has been purportedly refuted by tipster ShrimpApplePro.

According to a recent report, the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a body temperature sensor that can reportedly detect if a user has fever. It is said to recommend wearers to see doctor or use a dedicated thermometer. The report added that the feature might not display the exact temperature like a traditional thermometer.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 7
