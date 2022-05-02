Apple Watch Series 8, expected to be launched later this year, has seen a lot of buzz around its upcoming features. Previous reports hinted at Apple working to include a feature to measure body temperature in the series. The rumours were first addressed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who suggested that Apple might not bring the body temperature feature in Watch Series 8. However, in a series of recent tweet, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the company might be working on an algorithm to support the temperature sensing feature in the upcoming smartwatch.

Kuo took to Twitter to explain why the body temperature feature didn't make it to Apple Watch Series 7. He stated that as the algorithm didn't support its qualification before reaching the Engineering Validation Testing stage, the feature couldn't be made to work on the watch. However, the company is planning to introduce the temperature measurement feature this year with the Apple Watch Series 8, if algorithm ends up supporting the requirement. The feature will enable the smartwatch to act as a thermometer and can help detect fever.

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

Kuo also addressed the key issue that makes it difficult for smartwatches to ensure inclusion of body temperature sensing. “The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments,” he explained. He added smartwatches fail to calculate core temperature measurement with its hardware alone. Hence, an excellent algorithm is required for smartwatches to include temperature sensing feature.

Samsung, in Kuo's opinion, is facing a similar challenge, making it tough for them to introduce the feature. Kuo also refuted the rumours suggesting the support for body temperature measurement in Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 this year.

Kuo's tweet has contradicted the report shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, where he mentioned that while the Cupertino-based company may add support for checking blood glucose levels and blood pressure levels, it will not be possible for Apple to add the body temperature feature in Apple Watch Series 8.

However, Kuo's previous report from September last year also hinted at Apple's progress to offer new health management features.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive mid-September this year, along with the launch of the iPhone 14 series.