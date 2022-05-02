Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Watch Series 7 didn't get this feature due to algorithm limitations, Kuo said.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 May 2022 19:33 IST
Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive mid-September this year

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensing depends on algorithm support
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 will not include the feature this year
  • Apple Watch Series 7 failed to support the feature before testing stage

Apple Watch Series 8, expected to be launched later this year, has seen a lot of buzz around its upcoming features. Previous reports hinted at Apple working to include a feature to measure body temperature in the series. The rumours were first addressed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who suggested that Apple might not bring the body temperature feature in Watch Series 8. However, in a series of recent tweet, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the company might be working on an algorithm to support the temperature sensing feature in the upcoming smartwatch.

Kuo took to Twitter to explain why the body temperature feature didn't make it to Apple Watch Series 7. He stated that as the algorithm didn't support its qualification before reaching the Engineering Validation Testing stage, the feature couldn't be made to work on the watch. However, the company is planning to introduce the temperature measurement feature this year with the Apple Watch Series 8, if algorithm ends up supporting the requirement. The feature will enable the smartwatch to act as a thermometer and can help detect fever.

 

Kuo also addressed the key issue that makes it difficult for smartwatches to ensure inclusion of body temperature sensing. “The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments,” he explained. He added smartwatches fail to calculate core temperature measurement with its hardware alone. Hence, an excellent algorithm is required for smartwatches to include temperature sensing feature.

Samsung, in Kuo's opinion, is facing a similar challenge, making it tough for them to introduce the feature. Kuo also refuted the rumours suggesting the support for body temperature measurement in Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 this year.

Kuo's tweet has contradicted the report shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, where he mentioned that while the Cupertino-based company may add support for checking blood glucose levels and blood pressure levels, it will not be possible for Apple to add the body temperature feature in Apple Watch Series 8.

However, Kuo's previous report from September last year also hinted at Apple's progress to offer new health management features.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive mid-September this year, along with the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Crisp display
  • IP6X dust, and 50m water resistant
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent sleep tracking
  • No fast charging support in India
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular review
Display Size 41mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
iQoo Neo 6 SE Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Samsung-Made E4 OLED Screen
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and More: May Movie Guide to OTT and Cinemas

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  4. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  6. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  7. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  8. The 7 Biggest Movies in May 2022 on OTT and in Cinemas
  9. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  5. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  6. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  7. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  8. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  9. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
  10. Pegasus Spyware Detected on Mobile Phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Defence Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.