Apple Watch SE (second generation) specifications and pricing details have surfaced online. The company's purported successor to the Apple Watch SE that debuted in 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, is tipped to feature an always-on display with a similar design and screen-to-body ratio as its predecessor, while offering support for ECG monitoring. The second-generation Apple Watch SE model could be equipped with Apple's S7 chip that powers the latest the Apple Watch Series 7 model, and come with support for fast charging.

Apple Watch SE (second generation) price (rumoured)

According to a report by iDrop citing unnamed sources, the Apple Watch SE (second generation) pricing will start at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,900). It is tipped to launch in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and could debut alongside the rumoured Apple Watch Series 8 in September. Apple is yet to announce any plans to launch a second-generation Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE was launched in 2020 priced starting at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the GPS model, while the Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) model was priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 25,200). Both models were also launched in India, priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 33,900 for the GPS and GPS + Cellular models, respectively.

Apple Watch SE (second generation) specifications (rumoured)

The purported successor to the Apple Watch SE from 2020 is tipped to feature an aluminium body and a similar design and screen-to-body ratio as the existing model. It could be powered by an S7 chip, which is found on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 model. The current Apple Watch SE model is equipped with an Apple S5 chip.

According to the report, the upcoming Apple Watch SE (second generation) will sport an always-on display, improved audio quality, and an ECG sensor. It could also offer fast charging support, which is a feature found on the Apple Watch Series 7, while offering 18 hours of battery life — just like the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models.