Apple Watch Pro is tipped to incompatible with older watch straps from the company. According to a tipster, the lack of compatibility with older watch straps is due to its larger display with a 47mm or 48mm case, Apple will offer a wider band with the smartwatch. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that older straps might be compatible with the Apple Watch Pro, but will not fit as well or as seamlessly. As per an earlier report, it is said to be a rugged smartwatch with satellite calling and messaging support. It is also tipped to sport a flat display in a metal case.

Tipster Uncle Pan has shared via Weibo, that the rumoured Apple Watch Pro will not feature backwards compatibility for straps from older generation smartwatches. It is tipped to feature a bigger display with 47mm or 48mm case, coupled with wider watch bands.

On the other hand, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated via Twitter that the Apple Watch Pro will support older bands, but they might not fit as well or look as seamless because of the bigger display.

I believe the Apple Watch Pro will support older bands — though maybe they won't fit as well or look as seamless given the size of the new watch. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 29, 2022

According to a recent report, the Apple Watch Pro could sport a 47mm flat display. It is said to be a part of the Apple Watch Series 8. The Watch Pro will reportedly be the largest size smartwatch from Apple. It is said to feature satellite calling and messaging support, without 4G or 5G connectivity. It is also said to be a rugged smartwatch, which will sport a new design.

Apple Watch Pro is expected to be 7 percent larger than the Apple Watch Series 7. It also said to use titanium for improved build quality. The company is reportedly expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the ‘Far out' event on September 7.

As per an earlier report, the Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to get the same design as the Watch Series 7. It is said to feature Midnight, Product Red, Silver, and Starlight colour options in aluminum, and Graphite and Silver colour options with the stainless-steel variant.

