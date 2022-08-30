Technology News
loading

Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch during the ‘Far out’ event on September 7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 18:23 IST
Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details

Apple Watch Pro is expected to be 7 percent larger than the Apple Watch Series 7

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Pro could sport a 47mm display
  • The rumoured Apple Watch Pro could feature satellite calling
  • Apple is yet to reveal a definite launch timeline

Apple Watch Pro is tipped to incompatible with older watch straps from the company. According to a tipster, the lack of compatibility with older watch straps is due to its larger display with a 47mm or 48mm case, Apple will offer a wider band with the smartwatch. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that older straps might be compatible with the Apple Watch Pro, but will not fit as well or as seamlessly. As per an earlier report, it is said to be a rugged smartwatch with satellite calling and messaging support. It is also tipped to sport a flat display in a metal case.

Tipster Uncle Pan has shared via Weibo, that the rumoured Apple Watch Pro will not feature backwards compatibility for straps from older generation smartwatches. It is tipped to feature a bigger display with 47mm or 48mm case, coupled with wider watch bands.

On the other hand, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated via Twitter that the Apple Watch Pro will support older bands, but they might not fit as well or look as seamless because of the bigger display.

According to a recent report, the Apple Watch Pro could sport a 47mm flat display. It is said to be a part of the Apple Watch Series 8. The Watch Pro will reportedly be the largest size smartwatch from Apple. It is said to feature satellite calling and messaging support, without 4G or 5G connectivity. It is also said to be a rugged smartwatch, which will sport a new design.

Apple Watch Pro is expected to be 7 percent larger than the Apple Watch Series 7. It also said to use titanium for improved build quality. The company is reportedly expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the ‘Far out' event on September 7.

As per an earlier report, the Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to get the same design as the Watch Series 7. It is said to feature Midnight, Product Red, Silver, and Starlight colour options in aluminum, and Graphite and Silver colour options with the stainless-steel variant.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Crisp display
  • IP6X dust, and 50m water resistant
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent sleep tracking
  • No fast charging support in India
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular review
Display Size 41mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 7
FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September

Related Stories

Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  5. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  6. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  7. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
  9. Vi 5G Launch in India to Depend on Various Factors: CEO Ravinder Takker
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  2. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  3. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  6. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  7. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  8. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  9. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
  10. Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Netflix Unveils Teaser for Rajkummar Rao-Led Whodunnit Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.