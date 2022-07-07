Technology News
loading

Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests

The fingerprint sensor may be available below the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2022 13:44 IST
Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Simon Daoudi

Apple Watch has so far lacked biometric authentication

Highlights
  • Apple Watch may get secured using fingerprints
  • The patent has been granted by USPTO
  • Apple Watch is currently offering passcodes for security

Apple Watch with a fingerprint reader may be in the works as the Cupertino company has received a patent that suggests the development of a smartwatch-like device carrying a biometric sensor. Since the launch of the original Apple Watch back in 2015, Apple has incorporated a list of fitness-tracking features to convince iPhone users to get the complimentary device. However, the Apple Watch family has so far lacked biometric authentication. Apple has, though, provided the option to set a passcode to protect the Apple Watch from unknown access.

As initially spotted by Patently Apple, Apple has secured the patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that indicates an Apple Watch with a fingerprint sensor.

The patent filing shows that the Apple Watch in the future may get a physical button below the Digital Crown, with the biometric sensor for fingerprint scanning.

"The biometric button assembly may include an input member that forms an exterior surface of the button housing and is configured to receive inputs, for example from a user of the electronic device," the patent filing describes.

Apple may use a seal to prevent "contaminants from entering the button housing and the enclosure". This indicates that the Apple Watch with fingerprint scanning may continue to have dust and water resistance.

The patent documentation also includes some images to give further references about the ongoing development.

apple watch fingerprint patent images uspto Apple Watch

Apple Watch with a fingerprint sensor seems to be in plans
Photo Credit: USPTO

 

Apple had filed the patent with the USPTO in November 2020, though the US agency granted the filing on July 5 of this year.

It is important to note that Apple — alongside other tech companies — file patents for various technologies that they test in house. However, patent filings do not explicitly mean that we will see the technologies in a commercial form. Manufacturers sometimes just file patents of distinct prototypes that are different from the actual devices coming to the market. Therefore, it is safe to consider the patented details with some scepticism.

Nevertheless, the Apple Watch with biometric authentication may just be able to gain the attention of people looking for wearables with an enhanced level of privacy. The development would allow users to make biometric-authenticated payments using the Apple Watch. It may also ease securing the device over using passcodes.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Tweet
  2. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
  7. Lava Blaze Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  9. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  10. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. New Technique for Imaging mRNA Molecules Allows Study of RNA Synthesis in Brains of Live Mice
  4. Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests
  5. Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Multiple Probes Into Chinese Companies Damaging Confidence of Foreign Investors, Chinese Embassy Says
  7. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed; Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra With 180W Thunder Charge Technology Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Huobi Subsidiary Receives FinCEN License of Operation in the US: Here's What It Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.